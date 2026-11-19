My fragrance collection also received a serious upgrade.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsNovember in a year is kind of like Thursday in a week. It’s right before the holiday season, when you’ll sleep until noon and eat all the food that your tummy can handle, but it’s notthe same carefree vibe just yet.

So, to cure my November blues , I’ve been using this month to refresh my, thanks to a new launch that looks and feels much more luxurious that it’s price tag would suggest. Two newalso found their way onto my desk this month, and I, a perfume expert, can’t get enough of them despite my collection of hundreds of fragrances .

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Quite a few skincare brands are focusing on products for, and if you’re like me and are also attempting to basically have a brand new face by 2027, you might want to tap in with those new formulas. ​Those are only a few products that made our November best launches list, and of course, thanks to our mighty crew of editors who test, swatch, and sniff all the things for a living, there’s truly something here for everyone.

If the change of the season is giving you the shoppies, keep reading for the new beauty products worth spending your money on.options on the market, the formula boasts a lightweight, non-greasy feel with heat protection up to 450 degrees. More shine,, with a beautifully glossy finish that mimics an in-salon treatment, and all for less than $20? Please and thank you.

"This has been the best oil serum I have found. Literally recommend it to every frizzy wavy hair girl I know. I have long, box dyed hair that is incredibly frizzy. I have tried a couple of serums and they all were really thick, or only worked on wet hair, or were just really greasy.

This one smells soo good and is not thick or makes your hair look oily. I do recommend that you add the product in light layers. I add to my hair when its dry and it has helped my wavy/curly hair add definition. Literally all i have to do is let it dry and add this product and my hair looks amazing and it leaves it so soft.

I dont blow dry it or add anything else. The only thing I wish it was better was the longevity. If certain environmental factors interact with my hair, it gets frizzy again.

" — AmazonI was obsessed with CoverGirl mascaras when I first got into makeup, and the latest addition to the lineup is a reminder of why. The brand’s Showstopper mascara has what it calls a dual-material wand, which features fiber and molded brush bristles. The latter helps to provide the volume that this: “I love how this mascara makes my lashes look fuller and more defined without feeling too heavy. The formula applies smoothly.

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Giving a beautiful lift. ” — Ultagame, and now the brand has taken it up a notch with the launch of the Stain Loud Dual Ended Stain and Gloss. As the name suggests, there is a lip stain marker on one side of the component and aor lipstick before going over it with the gloss, which comes in a matching shade. It’s a perfect monochromatic lip without having to try too hard.

: “This color was right up my alley! It is not super bright and overwhelming, but it is more of a natural look in my opinion. The stain goes in so evenly, and then the gloss blends so well for a smooth finish! ” — UltaI firmly believe you can never have too many toiletry bags, and Marie Veronique is proving me right.

The brand partnered with Studio Ford, an atelier dedicated to preserving the artistry of traditional Indian block printing and handloom weaving, to create this gorgeous bag. It’s 100% cotton and super chic to boot, so if you’re on the hunt for a new makeup bag for yourself or a: “I’ve slowly been trying to incorporate natural fabrics into my home and wardrobe with the goal of one day only owning items that.

If you’re in the same boat, this makeup bag is going to be one of those items that last forever with proper care. Plus, I love the intentionality that the brand brought to the partnership. ”I had the distinct pleasure of meeting Patricia Nicolai recently, and I am now obsessed with her brand, Nicolai Paris. The start of my obsession was courtesy of the latest addition to the brand’s lineup, Fig Tea eau de toilette.

Imagine a light,note, with additional scents like osmanthus and davana to add an additional sweet, herbal complexity. Yeah, I’m salivating as I write this too. : “This was my go-to frag this past summer. Light, but with enough body to create some sillage - even in Colorado's dry climate.

It's a unique fragrance; it's almost easier to say what it is not. It is not sugar-sweet. It is not gourmand, at least to me, but it is ripe. It is not overpowering, but has presence.

It can transition from work to dinner out with ease. Definitely a favorite. ”I was also recently introduced to the brand Annick Goutal, and the newest addition to the line, Vanille des Roches, is for my, and plum notes can be found in this composition, and though that may sound like a super heady, almost cloying description, I can promise you that it’s not.

This perfume is surprisingly wearable and will likely work through any season, so if you’re on the hunt for a new vanilla signature scent, give this perfume a try.vanilla perfume. Vanille des Roches is sweet but complex, anything but your traditional vanilla gourmand that everyone can sniff out with ease. I’ve been reaching for it more as the weather gets colder, and it’s like I’m walking in fairy dust all the time.

Plus, the stunning bottle would look beautiful on any vanity. ”for its chic basics and elegant design aesthetic. So, imagine our delight when the second edition of the brand's fragrance arm hit stores this month with four new scents.

"Mythe reinterprets timeless woody fragrances," says Nathalie Lorson, Master Perfumer, in the brand notes. "By blending earthy, textured and fresh elements, I have created an elegant and sensuous signature; a mark of taste. " Ais all I want to wear in the fall, and I'll happily add this moody scent to my collection.

The impressive 20 percent oil concentration also ensures that theand green cardamom, the heart of bergamot, white wood, and violet provide a lovely balance to this dreamy fall scent. I already know it's going to be a staple in my cold weather scent layering routine.

" — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Directorblind buying perfumes. This one from Reserve features all the scents in the brand’s new Indulgence collection, and I have some solid favorites. Still, if you can’t smell them in person before committing, opt for this discovery set and play before you purchase. addressed once and for all, but I’ve realized that I have to be very careful in the process because I have. This pigment corrector from Revision is fantastic thanks to ingredients like propanediol, niacinamide, and glycerin, all of which are fabulous for treating sensitive skin. Plus, its exosomal signaling technology addresses discoloration beyond just the surface of the skin, helping to fight off environmental aggressors for longer-lasting results over time. : “I love the pigment corrector.

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I saw a difference in less than a week! Highly recommend! I wish I had taken pictures! ” — Revisionserum from SkinCeuticals features ingredients like ectoin, peptides, and botanical extracts, all working together to make post-procedure skin feel a little more calm.

This is a brand that puts true resources behind clinical testing, so you can rest easy that your investment is going to pay off. : “This serum has a super lightweight texture. I love using it in the morning; it has a fast-absorbing formula and subtle scent, soothing and hydrating. It comes with a dropper, so it’s very easy to apply l.

It’s on the pricey side, but I only need about 7 drops for my face, so a little goes a long way. My combination skin loves this serum. ” — Bluemercuryis one of those ingredients that doesn’t get the love that it deserves, but it’s another fantastic option for clearing discoloration on the skin. This serum features a whopping five percent of the ingredient, so if you’ve found that harsherhaven’t worked for your skin, give this gentler one a try.

Winter is the ideal time to tackle discoloration—one benefits of having less daylight, sigh. : “This serum is lightweight yet active enough to target deep discoloration that topical modalities may not be able to cure completely. I plan on fully incorporating it into my post-laser routine this winter and combining it with the PDRN serum and P-Tiox formulas? I can see the glass skin already.

” — Ariel Baker, Beauty WriterMC’s Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter, is obsessed with this brand, so of course, the new reformulation of its hero moisturizer had to make this list. It’s another one of those barrier repair formulas that feature, ectoin, and ceramides, so if your skin is compromised in any way, this moisturizer will work wonders for getting it back on track.

Fluffy, deeply hydrating, with a silky soft finish, I guarantee this is going to be your new staple all the way until spring.flares become a relentless fact of life. I'm not interested in blowing my beauty budget on pricey solutions to calm itching and scaliness, which is why this $12 colloidal oatmeal cream is so exciting to see hit the market.

With calming and barrier-supporting ceramides, shea butter, and oat extract, angry patches are soothed wherever they pop up, and you won't feel bad about reapplying it 10 times a day.

"I’ve been using this cream on some dry, itchy areas and really like how soothing it feels. It has a nice, creamy texture but doesn’t feel too heavy or sticky on my skin. It helps calm the itch and leaves my skin feeling softer and more comfortable. I also like that it doesn’t have a strong fragrance.

" — Good Molecules. I don’t know what happens to all of mine, but they’re kind of like socks when you do laundry—they just disappear. As such, I will be picking up this mini tweezer set and leaving it in my travel toiletry bag indefinitely so that I can have my favorite tools on hand for plucking stray brow hairs, applying lashes, etc. Yes, it is absolutely that serious.

: “If you haven't tried these, I highly recommend them, even for everyday tweezing. MUCH easier to grab specific hairs close to the root. I prefer these to Tweezerman Slant tweezers & the Laura Mercier tweezers. Try them, trust me!

” — NordstromFor more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Ariel Wilson is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS, she also has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more. Shaped by her experience in research, social sciences, and the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, culture, and the arts, to inform her views on the space.

That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space. When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her husband and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.