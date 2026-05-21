My shock turned to anger at how tight she was being

The news is about a confrontation between friends while traveling to New York where one friend realized the expense she incurred on her credit card and how their different salaries affected their friendship and relationship.

The final straw was an email from my best friend Grace*. She broke down the costs of our recent holiday to New York, citing the fact that she's American and won't incur bank charges.

She put everything on her credit card including parking, Ubers and drinks. She broke down every expense including the meals out, parking, Ubers, drinks, bar, and hotels. The trip was wonderful but the sour feeling commenced after we got back home when her spreadsheet landed in the inbox. The shock quickly turned into anger.

After the trip, the details of the expenses were received and the anger was palpable. Our differences felt complementary: she was structured while I was spontaneous; she more reserved where I was outgoing. These differences led to our vastly different lifestyles but it was covered by perks of my job. We had social netball league and clicked immediately.

The imbalance in our pay cheques led to vastly different lifestyles, but the perks of my job made it harder to see the disparity. At that time, my friendship circle consisted solely of other creative types who weren't making large salaries. My shock turned to rage at the thought of being treated like that





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