Solo-dining is being embraced as a self-care trend and it's reshaping the restaurant industry.

Self-confessed foodie Catherine has booked tables for one in the UK and abroad Catherine Smith is perusing the menu at a high-end Mediterranean restaurant she has been excited to try.

She has a new outfit on, and as she sips her rosé, she looks across at the empty seat opposite - bliss.

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"I think what is so special about solo dining is that you don't have to wait for people to make those plans. You can go out and do them yourself," says the 23-year-old. The self-confessed foodie is part of a growing trend of people booking tables for one - not because they're away with work but as a treat.