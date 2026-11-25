Consider this my forever coat.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsin September, I was roaming around in search of a delicious espresso. I settled on Ten Belles in the 17th, conveniently located in thestore.

After a quick coffee and vegan cookie, I roamed around. My attention quickly turned towards a green trench with nice detailing in the back. Honestly, I had no plan when I walked into the store, which is typically against my personal shopping rules, but sometimes it’s healthy to be spontaneous. I scooped this trench up and was wearing it within the hour.

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Now, it is one of my favorite styling pieces for this season. Did I mention it’s under $500?. Trenches also always travel well and roll up, fold, and hang just about anywhere. It’s one of those pieces I can comfortably invest in, but also buy the high-street options, because those too last a lifetime.

, and Converse sneakers. This is something I’d wear around town for errands or to write from a coffee shop. The trench coat adds just enough warmth and flair to this ensemble. , but also there are polished elements in the button-down shirt and trousers.

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I love this for an everyday coffee run, but you can switch out the shoes and go straight into cocktail hour. Again, the trench makes the look. White after Labor Day is a yes for me. I’ve paired these white jeans from Agolde with a cashmere sweater, a button-down, and brownContact me with news and offers from other Future brands, Mind Body Green and Aspen Magazine.

Brooke has also consulted for several brands, including Aztech Mountain and Tory Burch. Brooke has also made on-air appearances on the TODAY show, Fox5 among other media outlets while in her role as the Fashion & Lifestyle Director at Shape magazine. She runs the