My paper poppy curled up like a British Rail sandwich but it still beats a metal badge

It came as some surprise to find at £12 in the Royal British Legion online shop a wool-felt robin four inches long. The bird is brown with an orangey breast. Not only does it wear a red and green felt poppy, but it has on its head (in lieu of tucking it under its wing, poor thing) a jaunty little peaked hat supposedly of a naval design.

A wool-felt robin with naval-style hat for hanging on Christmas trees - Poppy Shop It came as some surprise to find at £12 in the Royal British Legion online shop a wool-felt robin four inches long.

The bird is brown with an orangey breast. Not only does it wear a red and green felt poppy, but it has on its head a jaunty little peaked hat supposedly of a naval design.

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I don’t want to go on about this detail too much because I am bursting to say what I think of the new paper remembrance poppies, but I did enrage a retired officer of themerely by showing him a picture of the improperly dressed robin. Steam came from his ears as though I had spiked his rum with capsicum. I too had been ready to fly into a fury when I came across the new plastic-free poppies.

But what drove me into a corner was a notice on a poppyseller’s tray giving the price of the alternative “poppy lapel pin” as £5. I’d always thought that remembrance poppies relied on widows’ mites – whatever grateful citizens could afford. It shouldn’t be a choice between heating and remembrance. Indeed, I recall from many years of poppy-watching that there used to be an objection to the phrase “poppy-seller”, since the volunteers were collecting donations, not selling poppies.

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But I think now that the £5 price tag is related to the online poppy shop. There, the miniature metal poppies are available for £5 or £10 – the only difference being how much you wish to donate.

At the same time, we poppy-buyers are perhaps being cast as suspect by finding that a metal poppy badge bears this year’s date – as though we would otherwise stow it away in the loft with the Christmas decorations and bring it out next year without making any extra donation. But if anything, the British Legion is too tolerant about poppy display. It says you may wear one at any time of the year.

Yet the most annoying kind of poppy use is the politician’s habit of wearing one for the television studio any time from October onwards. The week before Remembrance Sunday and the remaining days until Nov 11 are the true close season. At heart, we all tend to love the poppies we were brought up on.

As a child I enjoyed the ones with a wire stem wrapped round with lengths of green paper. The flower was of red felt, I think, but what was the material for the central pistil and stamens? Metal, bitumen, Bakelite? This year I was finally propelled into choosing the new all-paper poppy by a perverse piece of logic on my part: it came with an optional pin.

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That won me over. There had been previous attempts to make us use sticky-backed poppies or pinless poppies on the grounds that we are not to be trusted with pins. Now I was delighted to be trusted with a pin of my own. True, I immediately pricked my finger with it by mistake, but I did not fall into a 100-year sleep like Sleeping Beauty, or succumb to sepsis.

The pin was needed only for stabilising the strangely stylised stem-cum-leaf once I had jammed them through the buttonhole of my lapel. The flower curled up a bit, like a railway sandwich of yore, but it proved resistant to heavy friction from removing my overcoat. In any case, poppies shouldn’t look pristine. They came for the flag-day tradition of amateur fundraising.

Despite the effort of white-poppy merchants or LGBTQ-Gazan striped poppy apologists, the Royal British Legion poppy has resisted all efforts to catch it in political trammels. So for me, the red paper poppy is the one to choose.