I left the massage feeling anything but zen. So much so, I didn’t return to work—ever again.

I was mentally exhausted as a team lead working in recruitment so thought I’d treat myself to a massage to ease up the tension in my neck.

But as I left my self-care appointment, I felt anything but zen. So much so, I didn’t return to work—ever again. I had an unusual pain in my neck that radiated onto my shoulder. It was an odd pain that is hard to explain.

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A few days later, I went to a physiotherapist and it was treated as a shoulder issue. Looking back, I downplayed the pain because I didn’t want it to look like I was complaining. I didn’t go to the doctors as I thought they’d dismiss me for overreacting or send me home with painkillers and I never take medication, so it seemed pointless.

At one point, I thought the pain might be linked to my age as I was 43 at the time because I read perimenopausal women can have frozen shoulder—thought it was the first time. I hoped the pain would go away but it continued, and I began to experience facial numbness, pins and needles in my hands, nausea and vertigo. Unbeknownst to me, they were all symptoms leading up to a brainstem stroke.

I thought it may be a pinched nerve. Many years ago, I worked as a sports massage therapist and knew on the very rare occasion serious complications can occur. But it never crossed my mind. The symptoms persisted sporadically for about 10 days but the neck and shoulder pain was persistent.

Then one day, I was home alone as my husband Mike, then 47, was working away and my sons Gaine, then 20, and Cody, 24, no longer live at home. I had seen them both in the morning and felt fine.

Then in the afternoon, I was relaxing, eating snacks and drinking hot chocolate. I went to the bathroom and suddenly had a violent vertigo attack. Along with double vision and I had to hold onto the wall to guide myself back to the sofa to get my cell phone. My voice went weak and my face felt like I had been to the dentist as it was so numb.

Not long after I was vomiting. I called my mom and told her I think I’m having a stroke, initially, she said “you’re too young,” but she was with my sister who called an ambulance and my family. I felt like I was losing control of my body and all I wanted to do is tell my husband I love him.

It was hard to see or concentrate; I was dizzy but I managed to call him, even though I thought I had text him. I also rang an ambulance. Everything is a blur after that. Gaine got to the house before the ambulance but when they arrived, he told them I was suffering from neck pain and they kept asking what pain medication I had taken.

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They initially thought it was a reaction to medication or vertigo. But deep down I knew it was something more serious. When we arrived at the emergency room, the nurse took my vitals and decided quickly that I needed a stroke assessment. Even though I didn’t have classic stroke symptoms like a drooping face, weakness and speech changes.

I do remember spending what felt like a lifetime in the MRI machine and I couldn't move, or even open my eyes but I have a vivid memory of the "You've got the music in you" by New Radicals playing. One of the lyrics is "don't give up, you've got a reason to live," and that spurred me on to keep on fighting. The scan confirmed I had two posterior circulation strokes which is a type of ischemic stroke.

It occurs when the blood supply to the back of the brain is disrupted, affecting areas responsible for coordination, vision, and vital functions. In my case, the brainstem—which controls breathing, heart rate, and alertness—and the cerebellum—which controls coordination and balance—were affected. The doctors cannot confirm but they have said it’s likely the massage led to vertebral artery dissection which is a tear in the inner lining of one of the two vertebral arteries.

It is uncommon but can happen. I developed right side facial changes including a drooping eyelid, mild facial weakness and numbness on the left side of my body. I was supposed to spend around 50 days in hospital but I begged them to go home and I was discharged after 10. In hindsight, this was a bad decision and I encourage any patients to stay in hospital until the doctors think you’re ready.

I didn't realize I still needed help until I got home and started to suffer from sensory and cognitive issues. I had trouble swallowing in the hospital and they prepared bite-sized pieces of food, I didn’t at home and was struggling. I could have done with an occupational therapist. I expected to bounce back and be normal, I didn’t understand that a stroke is brain damage and leaves you with life altering effects.

I was an outpatient in the stroke clinic for 18 months. After four months of begging to go back to work, I did but I didn’t stay for long. Using a computer was tiring me and I had temperature regulation issues. I rushed to get back to my old life and three years later, I know I’ll never live the way I did.

The stroke wasn’t a gift, it was the most horrible thing that happened but it has taught me a lot. It has given me a shift in perspective and an extraordinary sense of empathy. I have always been a nice person but I now have a different understanding when people are going through things that we can't necessarily see. I have been doing well but a stroke has changed my capacity but given me a different perspective.

I now encourage my sons to do anything they want. I did a few peer support groups and it made me realize not everyone has a strong support network. I am currently a psychology student and about to finish a counseling qualification..

Before the stroke, Mike, now 50, and I were empty nesters, living a good life, things going well, we were the kind of people that thought you work hard, pay mortgage and do all the fun things later when you have time and the financial means. We were healthy and excited about moving into next phase in our life, take holidays, enjoy our time. I regret that we were focused on getting work done and saving money.

I am grateful we did because I will never go back to full time work again as I get tired and run down so easily. I still believe you have to plan for the future but I encourage people to never put things off and to stop waiting for the right time as you're not guaranteed it. Karla McKenzie is a 47-year-old woman from Perth, Australia, who is currently a part time student.

She aspires to be a counselor once she completes her studies. Her career change comes after the stroke that has given her a new outlook on life. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Sirena Bergman and Emma Lee-SangI was mentally exhausted as a team lead working in recruitment so thought I’d treat myself to a massage to ease up the tension in my neck. But as I left my self-care appointment, I felt anything but zen.

So much so, I didn’t return to work—ever again. I had an unusual pain in my neck that radiated onto my shoulder. It was an odd pain that is hard to explain. A few days later, I went to a physiotherapist and it was treated as a shoulder issue.

I didn’t go to the doctors as I thought they’d dismiss me for overreacting or send me home with painkillers and I never take medication, so it seemed pointless. At one point, I thought the pain might be linked to my age as I was 43 at the time because I read perimenopausal women can have frozen shoulder—thought it was the first time.

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I hoped the pain would go away but it continued, and I began to experience facial numbness, pins and needles in my hands, nausea and vertigo. Many years ago, I worked as a sports massage therapist and knew on the very rare occasion serious complications can occur. But it never crossed my mind.

Then one day, I was home alone as my husband Mike, then 47, was working away and my sons Gaine, then 20, and Cody, 24, no longer live at home. I had seen them both in the morning and felt fine.

Then in the afternoon, I was relaxing, eating snacks and drinking hot chocolate. I went to the bathroom and suddenly had a violent vertigo attack. Along with double vision and I had to hold onto the wall to guide myself back to the sofa to get my cell phone. My voice went weak and my face felt like I had been to the dentist as it was so numb.

Not long after I was vomiting. I called my mom and told her I think I’m having a stroke, initially, she said “you’re too young,” but she was with my sister who called an ambulance and my family. I felt like I was losing control of my body and all I wanted to do is tell my husband I love him.

It was hard to see or concentrate; I was dizzy but I managed to call him, even though I thought I had text him. I also rang an ambulance. Everything is a blur after that. Gaine got to the house before the ambulance but when they arrived, he told them I was suffering from neck pain and they kept asking what pain medication I had taken.

When we arrived at the emergency room, the nurse took my vitals and decided quickly that I needed a stroke assessment. Even though I didn’t have classic stroke symptoms like a drooping face, weakness and speech changes. I do remember spending what felt like a lifetime in the MRI machine and I couldn't move, or even open my eyes but I have a vivid memory of the"You've got the music in you" by New Radicals playing.

One of the lyrics is"don't give up, you've got a reason to live," and that spurred me on to keep on fighting. The scan confirmed I had two posterior circulation strokes which is a type of ischemic stroke. It occurs when the blood supply to the back of the brain is disrupted, affecting areas responsible for coordination, vision, and vital functions.

In my case, the brainstem—which controls breathing, heart rate, and alertness—and the cerebellum—which controls coordination and balance—were affected.dissection which is a tear in the inner lining of one of the two vertebral arteries. It is uncommon but can happen. I was supposed to spend around 50 days in hospital but I begged them to go home and I was discharged after 10.

In hindsight, this was a bad decision and I encourage any patients to stay in hospital until the doctors think you’re ready. I didn't realize I still needed help until I got home and started to suffer from sensory and cognitive issues. I had trouble swallowing in the hospital and they prepared bite-sized pieces of food, I didn’t at home and was struggling. I could have done with an occupational therapist.

I expected to bounce back and be normal, I didn’t understand that a stroke is brain damage and leaves you with life altering effects. I was an outpatient in the stroke clinic for 18 months. After four months of begging to go back to work, I did but I didn’t stay for long. I rushed to get back to my old life and three years later, I know I’ll never live the way I did.

It has given me a shift in perspective and an extraordinary sense of empathy. I have always been a nice person but I now have a different understanding when people are going through things that we can't necessarily see. I have been doing well but a stroke has changed my capacity but given me a different perspective. I now encourage my sons to do anything they want.

I did a few peer support groups and it made me realize not everyone has a strong support network. I am currently a psychology student and about to finish a counseling qualification.. Mike, now 50, and I were empty nesters, living a good life, things going well, we were the kind of people that thought you work hard, pay mortgage and do all the fun things later when you have time and the financial means.

We were healthy and excited about moving into next phase in our life, take holidays, enjoy our time. I regret that we were focused on getting work done and saving money. I am grateful we did because I will never go back to full time work again as I get tired and run down so easily.

I still believe you have to plan for the future but I encourage people to never put things off and to stop waiting for the right time as you're not guaranteed it. Karla McKenzie is a 47-year-old woman from Perth, Australia, who is currently a part time student. She aspires to be a counselor once she completes her studies. Her career change comes after the stroke that has given her a new outlook on life.