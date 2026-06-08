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My Neck Betrayed Me: A 51-Year-Old's Journey to Acceptance and Rejuvenation

Beauty & Health News

My Neck Betrayed Me: A 51-Year-Old's Journey to Acceptance and Rejuvenation
Neck AgingBotoxCosmetic Treatment
📆6/8/2026 2:20 AM
📰DailyMail
33 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 33% · Publisher: 68%

A journalist in her 50s shares her personal experience with neck aging, seeking help from a cosmetic doctor, and finding confidence through a simple Botox treatment.

I first realised my neck had betrayed me in the back of an Uber last year. I was taking a selfie and caught myself from below, only to discover my 51-year-old neck with its softening jawline, light jowls, deep lines, and crepey skin.

Despite being diligent about skincare, I had neglected my neck, ignoring warnings from early journalism and a Clarins facialist. I sought help from a friend and later consulted Dr Anne Mendelovici, a renowned cosmetic doctor, who recommended jawline and neck Botox. After a quick, less painful procedure, I noticed improvements in my jawline definition and neck texture within two weeks. People started complimenting me, and I felt more like my old self.

I've since recommended Dr Mendelovici to friends and plan to repeat the treatment. While it's not a facelift, it's been worth every penny for the boost in confidence it's given me

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DailyMail /  🏆 86. in US

Neck Aging Botox Cosmetic Treatment Jawline Confidence Boost

 

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