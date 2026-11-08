Netflix Reveals My Name Viewership Records and Global Impact as Top Korean Thriller of 2024

Netflix's My Name delivers hyper-slick vengeance with realistic fight scenes. Han So-hee stars as an undercover mole in this top-rated Korean crime thriller series.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the Korean crime thriller My Name has achieved historic viewership records, cementing its status as one of the most successful original series in the company's global history. The streaming giant released comprehensive metrics showing the series attracted millions of viewers worldwide within its first weeks of release, marking a significant milestone for Korean content on the platform.

The drama, starring Han So-hee and Park Hee-soon, has drawn comparisons to iconic action films such as John Wick and Kill Bill due to its visceral storytelling and high-octane combat sequences. This critical and commercial alignment has positioned My Name as a definitive entry in the modern action genre, appealing to both local audiences and international viewers seeking intense, stylized thrillers.

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At the center of this success is the character Yoon Ji-woo, portrayed by Han So-hee, a seventeen-year-old girl who faces constant mockery at school due to her estranged father's alleged ties to the Dongcheon drug ring. Her life changes drastically on her birthday when her father returns home only to be brutally murdered by a shooting squad outside their front door, leaving Ji-woo without justice and forcing her to seek answers through illicit means.

In the aftermath, Ji-woo turns to Choi Mu-jin, portrayed by Park Hee-soon, who serves as the boss of the Dongcheon crime syndicate and her father's closest confidante. Although Mu-jin warns her about the severe consequences of pursuing vengeance, Ji-woo decides to take matters into her own hands. Years later, the adult Ji-woo assumes the alias Oh Hye-jin, enrolls in the police academy, and joins the Narcotics department at Inchang Metropolitan Police Station.

Her mission involves working as a mole within the law enforcement agency while maintaining her allegiance to Mu-jin. This double life places her in a precarious position between two opposing forces. She is caught between her loyalty to the drug kingpin, who supports her hidden agenda, and the Narcotics department, whose primary objective is to dismantle the very organization she is embedded within.

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The series distinguishes itself through some of the most convincing close-quarters combat sequences seen on television. The narrative acknowledges that becoming a dangerous killer requires extensive time and practice, a process that takes five years for Ji-woo. This duration is illustrated through a flash-forward montage that tracks her transformation from an impulsive fighter into a highly skilled assassin.

Han So-hee performs the fight scenes, utilizing choreography that capitalizes on her character's smaller stature rather than relying on brute strength. Ji-woo fights strategically, often catching enemies off guard and using their momentum against them. The action sequences are diverse, ranging from defending herself against school bullies to narrowly escaping death in a car compactor and engaging in gunfights atop shipping-port cranes.

Unlike many action heroes who appear invincible, Ji-woo frequently gets pummeled during her fights. However, the series emphasizes her resilience, showing that each time she is beaten down, she fights back with increased ferocity. This gritty approach to combat adds a layer of realism that resonates with fans of the genre, distinguishing My Name from more fantastical action productions.

The relationship between Yoon Ji-woo and Choi Mu-jin serves as the emotional core of the narrative. Mu-jin represents the criminal underworld's power structure, while also acting as a mentor figure who guides Ji-woo through her brutal training in a run-down dojo. His henchmen provide the harsh conditioning necessary to strip away her civilian identity and forge her into a weapon.

Contrastingly, the Inchang Metropolitan Police Station represents the institutional force that views Ji-woo as a threat. The Narcotics department is dedicated to taking down Mu-jin, creating an inevitable conflict of interest. This dynamic explores the cost of power and the difficulty of upholding loyalty when pitted against the law.

My Name delivers some of TV's most realistic fight scenes, throwing the protagonist straight into a run-down dojo with no mercy from Mu-jin's henchmen. Although she's tenacious and already knows how to throw a punch, Ji-woo is still greatly inexperienced. This is where My Name gets it right: becoming a dangerous killer takes time and practice, and in Ji-woo's case, it takes five years, shown through some of television's most convincing close-quarters combat.

She still gets pummeled on occasion, but the more she's beaten down, the harder she fights back. Whether she's defending herself against a school bully, narrowly escaping a car compactor, or shooting someone atop a shipping-port crane, this variety of situations showcases Ji-woo's full skill set. These moments highlight her strategic mind and physical endurance, key factors in the series' critical acclaim.

The series turns grief into a brutal coming-of-age story, with Ji-woo's pursuit of revenge rooted in deep trauma. Having never learned how to cope with her pain, she channels it into violence instead, following Mu-jin's guidance. But as the series progresses, the more time she spends with her police colleagues, the more she discovers a different side of life, one where peace is possible.

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However, that isn't the future she's paved for herself. As long as her desire for retribution remains, she won't stop pursuing those who ruined her life. Even if she does leave her criminal past behind, Dongcheon won't let her walk away so easily. By the end, Ji-woo must choose between the life she's been trained to lead and the possibility of moving beyond revenge.

Every kill carries consequences, giving My Name a moral weight that elevates it above standard action fare. The intricate web of lies and double-crosses ensures that viewers remain engaged throughout the season. The combination of stellar performances from Han So-hee and Park Hee-soon anchors the story, making the high-stakes drama feel grounded despite its dramatic circumstances.

Netflix's investment in this K-Drama highlights its strategy to expand its global portfolio with high-production-value Asian content. The series appeals to an international audience by combining local cultural elements with universal themes of family, loss, and retribution. The perfect critical score indicates that it successfully meets the expectations of both casual viewers and dedicated genre enthusiasts.

The success of My Name contributes to the growing global popularity of Korean television productions. By integrating complex character arcs with high-octane action, the series sets a benchmark for future crime thrillers on streaming platforms. Its emphasis on realistic martial arts and emotional depth provides a refreshing alternative to standard action fare.

For fans of intense, plot-driven narratives, the series offers a complete viewing experience that rewards attention to detail. The series does not rely on clichés or generic tropes, instead opting for a nuanced exploration of vengeance and survival. Its enduring appeal lies in its ability to deliver excitement while maintaining a coherent and compelling narrative structure.

The legacy of My Name is likely to influence future productions in the thriller genre. Its success proves that audiences are eager for stories that offer both emotional resonance and physical spectacle. By adhering to a strict narrative logic and delivering on its promise of intense action, the series has cemented its place as a standout entry in the catalog of Korean dramas available on Netflix.

Viewers interested in the intricacies of undercover operations and the psychology of revenge will find much to appreciate in this adaptation. The detailed portrayal of Ji-woo's transformation provides a study in character development that is rarely seen in action-oriented storytelling. The series stands as a testament to the creative potential of the Korean entertainment industry on the global stage.