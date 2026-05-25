Ethan Suplee has dedicated himself to promoting a healthy lifestyle and targeting America's obesity crisis. He has managed to consistently keep the weight off and now weighs around 260lbs. Ethan credits Jim Caviezel with motivating him to make the life-changing decision to slim down. He was sitting next to The Passion Of The Christ star on a plane when he basically held a mirror up to him in the conversation and was like, 'you are not even aware of your state and your condition'.

My Name Is Earl star Ethan Suplee reveals his 21 stone weight loss journey after years of yo-yo dieting from 400lbs to 220lbs - as he celebrates his 50th birthday.

Ethan, who has dedicated himself to promoting a healthy lifestyle and targeting America's obesity crisis, has managed to consistently keep the weight off and now weighs around 260lbs. Detailing the constant physical pain he was in at his heaviest, he said it was really uncomfortable for him and he was in hell. He was miserable and not comfortable, and there was never a moment of any day where he was physically comfortable.

It was hard to breathe, hard to walk around, and he had to have seat belt extensions. The journey hasn't been easy and over the decades Ethan has gone up and down from 400lbs to 220lbs at his lowest. With the extreme weight loss has also come the challenge of dealing with loose skin that left him feeling like he had an apron around his abdomen and led to two skin removal surgeries.

Learning that there is no perfect body, Ethan has had to come to terms with how he looks, which only provides a limited amount of satisfaction. Ethan credits Jim Caviezel with motivating him to make the life-changing decision to slim down.

He was sitting next to The Passion Of The Christ star on a plane when he basically held a mirror up to him in the conversation and was like, 'you are not even aware of your state and your condition.

' Paying Ethan some hard truths, Jim continued to tell him: 'you're gonna wind up in hell and you really need to take a look at yourself'. Reflecting on the conversation, Ethan mused: 'I had a conversation with a guy and I left feeling very ashamed and at the time, I was upset by it.

But again, in retrospect, I'm so grateful that he had that conversation with me because it was part of the ignition that sent me down this path.

' Taking a moment to look and reflect on his life, Ethan began to ask himself a series of questions: 'What do I want from my life? Do I want to have comfort? Do I want to feel physically comfortable at any point? Do I want to not have to worry that I have a hand cloth in my pocket so that I can wipe the sweat off my face?

Do I want to not have to worry that I have two T-shirts on so that the amount of sweat that I produce doesn't bleed through and is visible to everybody. Do I not want to have to be early to every airport like by 3 hours because it just takes me so long to get from security to the gate?

Admitting he was in agony prior to his weight loss, the star equated the feeling to 'being in hell' as he explained it was love that helped save him. The actor previously shared a before and after to his Instagram as inspiration to keep going in 2025.

Ethan added that his overwhelming love for his wife Brandy Lewis and their children also inspired him to make the change, admitting his relationship wouldn't have survived if he hadn't turned his life around. Pushing his body over the years of his transformation he has ridden a full marathon on a rowing machine, bench pressed 405 pounds and in 2019 he whittled his way down to nine per cent body fat and was able to see ab definition.

Most importantly he is a healthier man for his family and is able to run around with his grandchildren. However, the road to weight loss wasn't easy and it didn't solve all of his problems like he thought it would. Prior to his weight loss, Ethan also endured a battle with alcohol and drug addiction, and he explained his addiction to food was similar. Yet unlike drugs and alcohol, food is something you cannot give up.

'With food you can't be abstinent and so forever I was desperately seeking the quick fixes, the 'just don't eat carbs, because if it's the carbs' fault and it has nothing really to do with me'





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