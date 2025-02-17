My Mother's Exaggerated Drama Is Driving Me Crazy

A reader writes to Ask Eric about his mother's constant negativity and exaggeration of her health issues, which has led to emotional distress and strained family relationships.

My 78-year-old mother is a very kind and generous person; however, she goes through life looking through a lens of negativity. Whatever can go wrong will go wrong in her eyes. She constantly complains that she has the worst luck, the worst pain and is always on the verge of death. The exaggeration and drama of every situation is a part of her daily living. I get calls in the middle of the night telling me that she’s going to have a heart attack or a stroke.

I live three hours away, so getting to her quickly is a challenge. My siblings no longer want to deal with her. If she calls 911 and has to go to the hospital, she calls me every hour telling me that they’re trying to kill her by giving her the wrong medicine, the wrong food or that the room is filthy, and I need to come right away to save her. Every situation is grossly exaggerated to the point of being lies. I really can’t take the drama any longer. I think that she needs to speak to someone that can help her overcome her anxiety and possibly prescribe her beneficial medications, but she won’t hear of it. She has missed many family occasions because of her perceived ailments. It’s sad and frustrating at the same time. What can I do at this point





