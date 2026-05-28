My Mom Is a Hiring Manager From an Older Generation. We Got Into an Explosive Fight Over What Makes a Good Resume.

I'm still not sure who was right.

When I was applying to my current job, my mother and I argued about resume length.

Because I’m applying to new jobs soon and need to polish my resume, I’ve looked back on that conversation and am wondering which of us was right. When I was in college, I held a lot of varied jobs that gave me an unusually broad depth and variety of experience for someone barely into their 20s.

However, I’d heard that resumes longer than a page tend to get thrown out, so I was worried about how to condense that experience onto a page. My mother chimed in and just told me to put them all on, regardless of length, since it’s my work history. I told her that, as someone trying to get my first “real” job, it was presumptuous to assume I’d “earned” a longer resume.

This led to a weirdly heated argument that to this day I don’t understand how it got there. So, do I write a longer resume that encompasses my entire work history, or do I trim it down, knowing it’ll be lacking? I’m bad at speaking corporate either way, so anything helps. I’m sorry the argument with your mother was so unsettling.

Family members know how to push each other’s buttons because they’re the ones. And family arguments are often about much more than what they’re supposedly about. Your mom wanted to give you advice on your resume, sure, but she was also probably anxious about your future, adjusting to seeing you as an adult, and worried that her own expertise was becoming obsolete. You may have felt condescended to or that your concerns were being dismissed.

No wonder it escalated. To get back to your resume: Neither of you had it exactly right. The relevance of your resume matters more than the length, and the length can be one page or two. If you haven’t already, create a list of everything you’ve ever done professionally, with dates and responsibilities. Include awards, promotions, fellowships, educational degrees, and whatever might someday be relevant. Write it all down; it’s easy to forget the details. This is the raw material you’ll draw from to create aSay you were the head lifeguard at a municipal pool one summer.

If you’re applying for a corporate job, you’d say you were responsible for staffing, scheduling, and managing payroll. If you’re applying for a job at an assisted living facility for seniors, you’d say you provided fitness opportunities for people of all skill levels and ages. If you’re applying to be a substitute teacher, you’d emphasize your ability to mediate conflicts, mentor younger lifeguards, and enforce respectful and safe behavior.

Wherever possible, mirror the language in a job description as you compile your targeted resume. It’s OK to go longer than a page, as long as you don’t dilute the relevant parts of your experience with too many distracting ones.sales pitch rather than a biography. You’re selling yourself as the solution to the employer’s problem. It can feel awkward to echo the corporate language in a job description, but you’re basically translating your experiences into language they’ll understand.

Take a deep breath, summon as much genuine enthusiasm for the job as you can, and toot your own horn. I work from home for a large company and have a fairly structured work week. My partner works outside of the home, but has a very self-directed role. They frequently take last-minute time off when there are no appointments.

This results in my partner commonly having three- and four-day weekends. This does not present a financial burden for our family, and I try to be happy that they are not overworking. They’re also a polite housemate while I am working. Get the latest from Prudie and our columnists in your inbox each weekday, plus special bonus letters on Saturdays.





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