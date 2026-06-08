My Mom Friend Told a Big Lie About Her Kid’s Birthday Party. I Didn’t Expect Her to React This Way When She Got Caught.

Well, this is uncomfortable.

Dear Care and Feeding, My young kids have been good friends with our upstairs neighbor for a few years now, with regular playdates.

Recently, our neighbor friend had a birthday, and his mom told me they weren’t doing anything big because she didn’t want the hassle. We have always invited each other to the kids’ parties, especially since we share an urban yard. I thought no more of it until we came home a few days later and they were throwing a party for him in the backyard. The mom waved for us to join.

I deferred, and my kids made a brief appearance but didn’t seem into it. They also didn’t seem upset—but I could tell they were thinking about it, though I didn’t ask what they thought because I didn’t want to make a big deal about it if they weren’t upset. But I’M upset. My friend has said a nice hi to me in passing since then, but I just feel weird.

Another friend of mine said it was maybe a last-minute party. But why not let us know? Why do it in full view of where we live? She hasn’t said anything to me about it.

Part of me wonders if maybe her son is growing out of the friendship, and she doesn’t know how to communicate that, which I get. But I am still unsure of how to proceed, and I admit to wanting to avoid people when they blow me off or aren’t up front with me . Any additional insight is much appreciated!

One of the biggest mistakes we can make as parents is to put adult hurt on our kids. Your feelings are bruised, and that’s understandable, but your kids don’t seem to care about not initially being invited to the party. They likely aren’t thinking about any social norms, just that when the party happened, they were seemingly welcomed with open arms. You should try to channel that kind of thinking for your own hurt feelings here.

It’s not helpful to overthink your neighbor’s intentions or thought process. If she did throw a last-minute backyard party, as your friend suggested, she might have just assumed that she’d invite you in-person when she saw you that day. Maybe she just invited close friends and family, but would, of course, welcome your kids as neighbors when she saw them.

You admit that you aren’t extremely close with each other, and it’s common to only invite close friends to a very quickly thrown-together event. Let it go! And let the kids lead as far as navigating how often they play with each other. If they ask for play dates, initiate them.

If not, don’t. They get to decide the future of this friendship , as they are the ones with the close relationship. You should just help them facilitate what they want.

Please keep questions short , and don‘t submit the same question to multiple columns. We are unable to edit or remove questions after publication. Use pseudonyms to maintain anonymity. Your submission may be used in other Slate advice columns and may be edited for publication.

Your pronouns Your email I don’t have any biological children, but I did the majority of parenting for my stepdaughter, “Cassandra,” from the time she was 7, when she came to live with us full-time. Her father had a full psychotic break when she was 13 and never recovered. Her mother has always been in the picture, but struggles emotionally and financially to this day.

Cassandra’s early years were full of chaos and uncertainty, and she had a rough adolescence as well. She has been diagnosed with narcissism, likely developed as a defense mechanism to not getting her needs met. Although her father and I divorced when Cassandra was 15, she continued to live with me, and I put her through college and graduate school, plus hired her in my small business until she got on her feet.

We have had multiple rough patches, and I have been hurt by her many times; however, I love her and have maintained a fairly close relationship. I know I can’t depend on her and have to avoid any hint of censure or criticism, in exchange for pleasant get-togethers and being able to get to know her stepchildren and her 1-year-old. I get to be a grandparent, which my husband and I love!

Here’s my problem: Cassandra married for big money—her words, and I certainly did not raise her that way—and her husband is quite controlling and disrespectful. For example, he will tell her to “shut up” in front of the children and has called her horrible names in private.

They have broken up before, and it will likely end in divorce as soon as the prenup allows Cassandra to leave with the amount she needs to live the rest of her life comfortably. I have been able to keep my mouth shut and avoid any words with my son-in-law. But we are supposed to go on vacation with them for a week, and the other night, he included me in a harsh rebuke at dinner.

Cassandra can make her choices, but I know myself, and I won’t be bullied. I’m worried that if we go on this trip, I will end up in a confrontation with him and will ruin the fragile relationship. Should I be honest with Cassandra about why I can’t go now or should I make up a lame excuse? I want to stay in my grandchildren’s lives.

Definitely be honest about this one. Your stepdaughter likely wants to keep the peace just as much as you do. She doesn’t want a big blow-up to mess up her big payday, if her plan is really to stay with a horrible man until she can divorce him.

Point to the incident at dinner and explain that you want to be sure that everyone can still be in the same room for short periods of time in the future, and reiterate how much you love being in your grandchildren’s lives. Allow her to make up a bad excuse to give him, if she so chooses, and say you’ll go along with whatever she says.

Especially since you mentioned how controlling he is, she may feel she needs an excuse on her end. But I would be honest with her and let her make that decision. Also, if your absence will affect child care on the trip, you can offer to keep one or all of the kids.

That might not be an issue since he’s well off and could afford a sitter, but talking that part of the trip through with Cassandra and helping her iron out the details might be an added help, even if you don’t actually end up babysitting. That way, when she explains the change to her husband, everything is already figured out.

At the end of the day, though, when people are in controlling marriages, you never know how their partners will react to … well, anything. So, be prepared to continue to be a safe space for her to land when she needs it. Laura Helmuth and Doree Shafrir want to help you navigate your social dynamics at work. Does your colleague constantly bug you after hours?

Has an ill-advised work romance gone awry? My son “Brandon” is nearly 2 years old, and for the past two months, he has been having a meltdown every time we put him in the car to go somewhere. He screams, cries, and kicks, and it usually takes both my husband and me to get him into his car seat.

Brandon has never been in an auto accident, nor has he ever had any negative experiences in our car that I can think of. The near-daily struggle with him is getting extremely wearing. Can you offer any solutions? Transitioning toddlers from one activity to another is already stressful, but especially so when you’re trying to get somewhere.

I feel for you! What’s helped me is making the car a special place: special toys, activities, and games. At times, my backseat has been filled with toys that make sounds, stuffies, and a supersoft blanket. I’ve played my son’s favorite song only in the car so that it could be something he’d look forward to hearing, or I’ll sing to him.

The key is to create a specific experience that’s a little different than what he has at home to help encourage him to get going. Most importantly, keep calm. His frustration is hard to handle, I know. But adding yours on top of his will just amplify his efforts to avoid the car seat at all costs.

I live in a very touristy town that is a hop, skip, and jump away from the ocean. I am fine having guests when they are polite, clean, and don’t treat me like their personal maid and tour guide. So only a select few of my family gets to come. Otherwise, I am always “busy” when family members ask to visit.

My two adult nieces are basically walking and talking pigs. Never miss new Slate Advice columns Get the latest from Prudie and our columnists in your inbox each weekday, plus special bonus letters on Saturdays.





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