Sarah Miller tried to get her neighbors on board with banning leaf blowers. “You’d think I’d said that I wanted to get rid of pets, or running water,” she writes.

I live between two small business districts in a quaint little California mountain village. Sunlight streams through enormous cedars. The speed limit is a lazy twenty-five miles per hour, the poppies in the drought-resistant gardens cartoonishly bright.

But if you are feeling jealous maybe you shouldn’t, because a large part of each day is ruined for me by the sound of leaf blowers. Most households near me have at least one. They are such cherished objects that I imagine them tucked up in garages and sheds inside satin-lined cribs. You might assume that tidying one’s lawn once a week would suffice, but many people seem to prefer to do it daily.

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There is an apartment complex across the street, and a condo complex just next to it, and, if their maintenance crews are both working at the same time of day, there might be as many as four blowers going at once, a sadistic twist on a barbershop quartet. A few years ago, I tried to gauge my neighbors’ interest in trying to ban or greatly restrict the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.