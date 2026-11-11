My Little Pony Comic Launches with Friendship‑Centric Party Disaster

The first issue of the 2026 My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic comic opens with a prank gone wrong at Twilight Sparkle's castle, highlighting the Mane Six's teamwork and a quest to recover a lost friendship book.

On November 2026, the My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic comic series debuted its first issue, written by Seanan McGuire and illustrated by Amy Meberson with colors by Joana Lafuente. The story begins with a birthday party at Twilight Sparkle's castle that spirals into chaos when Pinkie Pie's prank damages a precious book.

Plot Starts With a Party Gone Wrong

The comic opens with Pinkie Pie attempting a surprise prank for Twilight Sparkle's celebration. Her contraptions and confidence cause a cascade of mishaps that culminate in the destruction of a treasured book in the castle's library.

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Twilight's castle setting shows the immediate conflict: a party gone awry, the library in disarray, and a book that carries personal significance for the Princess of Friendship.

Characters Show Their Signature Chaos and Teamwork

Pinkie Pie's antics and Rainbow Dash's impatience create comedic tension as Applejack gets caught in the frosting-covered mess. The Mane Six clean up together, with Rainbow Dash using her speed, Applejack pitching in, and Rarity applying her standards to the cleanup.

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The illustration style relies on expressive poses and vivid frosting splashes, making the slapstick moments easy to read and reinforcing the friends' camaraderie.

Twilight Faces a Personal Loss

Twilight Sparkle explains that the ruined book is her only known copy, written by an author who vanished after completing it. The novel is a friendship story that examines how friendships can fracture, giving Twilight a unique reason to recover it beyond its rarity.

The story connects Twilight's quest to Fluttershy's news of a new friend, weaving a gentle parallel between good intentions, distraction, and unintended consequences.

Search for the Missing Volume Begins

The Mane Six learn that another copy of the book might be found at Rainbow Falls Trader's Exchange, prompting them to travel to Picca‑Filly Circus, a trader gathering place.

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Because the search has only just begun, the inaugural issue feels more like a promising setup than a full adventure, with the next issue slated for December 2026.

Readers can anticipate that the series will explore deeper emotional themes, as the comic's author Posey Pan once shared stories with her best friend Merry Weather before their paths separated, adding a wistful note to the narrative arc.