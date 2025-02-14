My List of Grudges: From Indiana to a Grumpy MAGA Neighbor

This humorous essay explores the author's various grudges, ranging from a deep-seated dislike of the state of Indiana to a confrontational interaction with a neighbor over a dog stepping on his property. The author reflects on the absurdity of these grudges and the persistence of negativity in their lives.

I’ve lived most of my life in L.A. and New York, but I have always loved the Midwest states. Except for one: I hate the state of Indiana. Like a lot of petty grievances, this one started in high school. In tenth grade, I was in a competitive high-school show choir in Burbank, California. Our school was largely considered to have some of the best choirs in the country, and I was very disappointed when we came in last at Nationals.

But then I noticed something: All of the winning choirs were from Indiana, and all but one of the judges was from Indiana. One of the competition hosts was from Indiana. All of the girls who made snide comments at us in the elevator were from Indiana. Was this just a giant conspiracy by the Hoosiers? And what the hell was a “Hoosier,” anyway? Even after I stopped caring about show choir, my grudge continued to grow. I realized that not only had I not met any kind people from Indiana, but seemingly, neither had anyone I knew. My grandmother, who never spoke badly of anyone, had some unkind words for people she’d met while traveling in Indiana. The snottiest girl at my high school went on to Indiana University. It got darker when I learned, while doing a history project, that the KKK’s 20th-century resurgence had started in Indiana. It had thrived there from the 1910s to the 1930s — right around the same time my midwestern Jewish grandparents were born. I'm not saying that every person from Indiana is terrible, but the state has a certain negative energy that I can't escape. I've tried to be open-minded. On a recent podcast, I was willing to be proven wrong. But I wasn’t. Michigan, Ohio, and Illinois had pretty lakes and rivers, legendary music scenes, good restaurants, and friendly, funny people. Indiana had none of those. In fact, the only thing I remember about Indiana were flat, empty fields, crisis pregnancy centers, and ads for “Live Lingerie Modeling.” I’m sorry, Indiana, but for now, my grudge continues.I have a few other grudges, too. I stopped seeing my gynecologist because she asked me if I wouldn’t mind referring another network host to her because “she was her favorite.” Apparently, my vagina wasn’t good enough for her, so I took it elsewhere. There is a woman named Mary who works at my local Circle K gas station and who treats everyone awfully, not just me. She acts like everyone is a criminal. The tenth or so time she glared at me like my ID was fake — I’m 46, with four kids and a professional job — she made my enemies list. I once waited 20 minutes in the store so I could have a new cashier. I will drive three miles each way out of my way to avoid her. I don’t care who knows that Mary and I have beef and will always have beef. Is it petty? Yes. Am I too old for such nonsense? Also yes. Can I let this go? No. I tried. I can’t. One of the other parents at my kids’ day care was really mean and weird to me outside the school this past August. My kid hit his kid in the hallway leaving school, very gratuitously and out of nowhere. They’re toddlers. It does happen. They’re learning! I apologized to the dad and his daughter, but my son didn’t say sorry. The dad’s reaction was so insane and over the top that it changed the entire game. He was waiting for me outside and he got in my face, super menacing, in front of our kids. He didn’t yell, but he got really quiet and terrifying and threatening about what would happen if I didn’t “get my kid under control.” I was kind of in shock. In my experience, adults don’t usually talk to each other or escalate that way with acquaintances. A few months later, he did eventually apologize, and I accepted it. But now we just glare at each other at drop-off and pickup every day. The one time we did get stuck alone at the playground, we didn’t speak for a solid 20 minutes while our kids played together. Running into him constantly heightens the tension and keeps the grudge active. Birthday-party invites are coming up. I think I’m going to invite them to ours just to be the martyr and make them decline.There is a doctor who I went to once who refused to talk to me in any way about my problem. He wouldn’t talk to me about anything but bariatric surgery and made me cry. I hate him and fantasize about his demise. I have a grumpy MAGA neighbor who flipped out in August because one of my dogs stepped on his property while I walked them down the street. He came out yelling at me, holding up his phone to document the interaction while he ranted that my dogs were “ruining” his property. This is a rural road with no sidewalks. There’s nowhere else to step when cars come by but on people’s property edge, and everyone is fine with dogs. Except this guy. I told him I’d keep the dogs off the property and tried to go about my day while he kept on yelling at me. I told him to fuck off and he told me he was calling the cops. I told him to go for it. Half an hour later, the most embarrassed deputy I’ve ever seen knocked on my door and said my neighbor filed a complaint. I laughed, the cop laughed, and we went about our business





