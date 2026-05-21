My journey from HRT to cancer diagnosis aged 55

The article tells the story of Anne-Marie Pembrook, who initially experienced relief from menopause symptoms with hormone replacement therapy (HRT), but later noticed a resurgence of symptoms. This led to a cancer diagnosis aged 55, with a moderate increased risk linked to HRT, although specific triggers remain unknown.

The pain was so sharp... One minute, I was laughing... , the next, I was crying... at 55. It showed a shaded area on the scan, leading to two biopsies and a cancer diagnosis.

The consultant said ‘ductal carcinoma in situ’... I felt shocked, then angry and scared. At first, it totally lived up to the hype, lifting brain fog and settling emotional volatility. But after a couple of years, I started to notice the old symptoms creeping back.

Mentioning this to my GP, he suggested increasing my oestrogen patch dose from 50 to 75 micrograms, leading to the diagnosis. Coming off HRT felt unsettling at first, but instead of medicating my menopause, I reclaimed some sense of control, joining a running group and strength training





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Wellness Hormone Replacement Therapy HRT Menopause Breast Cancer Ductal Carcinoma In Situ Running Group Strength Training Menopause Symptoms Menopause Relief Menopause Management Menopause Medication Menopause Treatments Menopause Solutions Menopause Relief Options Menopause Relief Strategies Menopause Medication Options Menopause Treatment Options Menopause Treatments Strategies

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