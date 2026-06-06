My Husband Lost His Brother at a Young Age. Now His Mom Is Using it to Make a Truly Entitled Demand.

It's absurd.

Dear Care and Feeding, My husband, “Connor,” and I are expecting our first child at the end of August, which is wonderful except for one thing.

My mother-in-law, “Raven,” is dead set on us naming him for my husband’s older brother, who died of a drug overdose when he was 15 and my husband was 10. She will not let up on this. We already have a name we both like, and neither of us is willing to entertain her idea. Connor’s brother’s addiction made him abusive toward him, and I have no desire to name my son after a junkie.

But she just won’t stop demanding this of us! Connor has suggested that we tell her we’re naming our son after his brother, so that we can have some peace between now and summer’s end, and she’ll just have to deal with it when he’s born. Does that sound like a solution? If I’m being completely honest, a part of me feels like it would serve her right.

Naming a child is nobody’s business but the parents, and the best way to handle suggestions, advice, or demands about what the name should be is to say, “Thanks, but we’re making our own plans for our child’s name, and we’re keeping that under wraps until after he’s born. ” Then refuse to discuss the matter ever again. I’m not sure how you’ve been handling Raven up to now—I’m guessing you’ve been arguing with her about this?

—but it’s not too late to tell her you’re not willing to discuss the baby’s name. Rather than lying to her, if she responds to your firm refusal to engage with, “Oh, you damn well better be willing to discuss it with me! I’m his grandmother—I have rights! ” or, “There doesn’t need to be a discussion!

Just name the baby after his dead uncle! ”, my advice would be to say, quietly, “I thought I’d made myself clear, so I’m hanging up now” if you’re on the phone, or getting up and leaving if you’re in her presence. As to “what serves her right,” please try to remember that although you think of your husband’s late brother as a junkie, she thinks of him as the child she lost.

She loved him, just as you will love your child. Don’t be heartless. Be firm, yes—but hold room in your heart for compassion. If this seems impossible to you, try a thought experiment: Imagine her, long ago, pregnant with the child she would lose 15 years later … or as the mother of the baby who’d become your husband’s elder brother five years later.

Or the little boy he was when your husband was a baby, a toddler. Because a mother doesn’t forget any of that. None of this means you have to name your child after his uncle. You don’t have to name your child after or for anyone.

I’m just asking you to try to see his motherMy wife and I married nine years ago. My wife had two kids with her ex-husband: Emily and Henry , who live with us full-time. We also have an 8-year-old together, Sally. Emily and Henry are pretty trustworthy kids.

They love Sally and love babysitting her, especially since we pay quite well. Never miss new Slate Advice columns Get the latest from Prudie and our columnists in your inbox each weekday, plus special bonus letters on Saturdays.





Slate / 🏆 716. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Parenting Family Kids

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sharon Stone's Husband Stormed Out Over Her Mastectomy Decision, And Women Everywhere Share Her Pain“That was the end of the marriage. That was it. He was done with me then. It was over,” said Sharon.

Read more »

The Lost ‘Airbender’: How Paramount’s Movie Hack Spiraled Into a CrisisIn a major breach in April, someone leaked a copy of the next ‘Avatar’ installment, prompting a panic at the studio. Now the alleged culprit — a 26-year-old hacker who also hit the NFL — has been arrested in Singapore and signs point to a screening company being infiltrated.

Read more »

Sharon Stone Reveals Her Marriage Was Over When Husband Called Her Mastectomy Decision 'Ridiculous'Sharon Stone has shared a shocking revelation about her past marriage to Phil Bronstein. The actress, 68, revealed on a podcast that she knew her marriage was over when her husband called her decision to have a mastectomy 'ridiculous'.

Read more »

Idris Elba's Forgotten Performance in Lost Sci-Fi ShowIdris Elba is a well-known actor now, but his early start in the entertainment industry involved a controversial performance. The actor, famous for his roles in several big films such as 'Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom' and the upcoming 'Masters of the Universe', initially featured in a sci-fi cop show called 'Space Precinct' as a pizza delivery guy.

Read more »