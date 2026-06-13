My Husband Brought Illegal Contraband Into Our Home. He’s Saying I’m the Villain for What Happened Next.

I couldn't let it happen.

Have a question for Care and Feeding? My husband, “Randy,” has a friend who recently returned from a trip to Mexico. He brought back a huge stash of illegal fireworks and gave some to Randy, who happily accepted!

Randy wants to use them on the 4th of July. We live in an area that is prone to fires, and I was outraged that he would be so irresponsible. He claimed he would be careful with them and that it would give our two kids, ages 6 and 8, “the show of a lifetime.

” He was not entertaining my arguments at all, so while he was at work, I doused them with water and threw them out on trash day to make sure they were gone. Randy was furious when he found out and said I had no right to destroy the fireworks behind his back. He had been talking up the fireworks show to the kids for more than a week, and they were very excited.

Now he’s telling them it’s my fault the show is off, and they’re mad at me. I’d rather have the kids disappointed for a little while than see my community burn down. Please tell me I did the right thing. You aren’t wrong to object to your husband getting the fireworks, but you didn’t handle this in the best way possible.

You should have told him and the kids that fireworks are dangerous, illegal for a reason, and that your family will not be having a fireworks show. To be fair, your husband didn’t handle this well either, because he chose to get the kids hyped up, knowing you opposed what he was planning to do.

Now, you have to navigate the fact that instead of discussing your issues with him, you made the decision for the family in a way that has upset him. Apologize to your husband for your actions, but maintain that you did what you did out of an abundance of caution for your household and your community. Let your kids know that you’re sorry that they are disappointed but that fireworks simply aren’t safe.

It can’t be undone, so there’s no point in beating yourself up about it now—hopefully, Rick’s friend won’t help him replenish his supply. My husband and I are expecting our first child. We’re both in graduate school and have a pretty tight income right now. We have lots of flexibility with our schedules, but both have a lot of work to accomplish, and that work takes a lot of mental energy and focus.

We qualify for a child care subsidy that would put day care within the realm of possibility. Get the latest from Prudie and our columnists in your inbox each weekday, plus special bonus letters on Saturdays.





Slate / 🏆 716. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kids Advice Newsletter Exclusive

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN speaks to a model brought to New York for EpsteinCNN’s Katie Polglase spoke to a model targeted by Epstein on how she was first recruited by a model scout in Paris and taken to New York. Stream the full report on the CNN app.

Read more »

International fugitive wanted for Westminster murder brought back to Orange CountyThe suspect is also behind a murder-for-hire plot that ended up killing the wrong person, authorities said.

Read more »

‘Pluribus’ Star Rhea Seehorn Would Have Led Just About Any Show Vince Gilligan Brought To Her'Pluribus' star Rhea Seehorn reveals she would have led just about any show Vince Gilligan brought to her at Deadline's Contenders TV

Read more »

Novel Reckons with Prosecutor Who Brought Down Lucky LucianoA new novel highlights Eunice Hunton Carter, the first black female prosecutor in New York, whose investigation into prostitution cases exposed Lucky Luciano's organized crime ring, though she received little credit at the time.

Read more »