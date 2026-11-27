My Hero Ultra Rumble has launched Plus Ultra Season 1, introducing Kyoka Jiro as a new Assault fighter equipped with sound-based and scouting abilities. The update also adds the Cyber Hero Costume collection for Jiro, Tokoyami, and Present Mic, along with new events and Battle Styles.

My Hero Ultra Rumble Plus Ultra Season 1 was released this week in the free-to-play battle royale title, with a new playable character. My Hero Ultra Rumble launched Plus Ultra Season 1 this week, adding free new content to the battle royale.

Kyoka Jiro joins My Hero Ultra Rumble as a new Assault fighter with scouting, support, and sound-based attacks. Plus Ultra Season 1 adds the Cyber Hero Costume collection, with new looks for Jiro, Tokoyami, and Present Mic. My Hero Ultra Rumble also brings back Battle Styles, themed costumes, rewards, and the 3-Pick Battle Event..

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game has been out for over three years,a nd by all accounts, it looked like the team had all but abandoned the title after My Hero Academia: All's Justice came out in the early part of this year. But it looks like the team decided to add new content, as they introduce Assault fighter Kyoka Jiro as a brand-new playable character, new events, and new seasonal content for players free of charge to enjoy, such as the Cyber Hero Costume collection.