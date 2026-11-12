My Hero Academia Volume 29 Tops Book Hot 100 Chart Amid Series Milestones

My Hero Academia Vol 29 claims the top spot on the Book Hot 100 chart for the week ending Nov 8, securing a three-metric sweep. The series surpasses 42 million copies in circulation with major 2027 announcements.

My Hero Academia Volume 29 has secured the number one position on the Book Hot 100 chart for the tracking week of November 2 through November 8. This latest victory marks the second consecutive number one ranking for the long-running superhero manga series, following the success of a previous volume that topped the chart released on April 9. That earlier triumph covered the period from March 30 to April 5 and achieved a complete sweep of brick-and-mortar and e-book sales. The current chart performance represents a three-metric sweep, reinforcing the dominant market presence of the franchise across multiple distribution channels.

Volume 29 Chart Performance Breakdown

The latest installment, Volume 29, achieved its number one ranking by leading in the combined metrics of the comprehensive Book Hot 100 list. This chart is designed to provide a holistic view of the publishing market by aggregating data from physical book sales, e-books, library subscriptions, and social media engagement. The series has now surpassed 42 million copies in circulation through Volume 18, demonstrating its sustained popularity and commercial resilience over many years. While Volume 29 leads the overall chart, its specific placement in individual categories shows a diversified readership base that spans traditional print and digital formats.

Also read Tiger Woods Targets Hero World Challenge Return

Competing Titles and Market Positions

In the brick-and-mortar category, Volume 29 placed at number three, while securing the number four spot in e-book sales. It ranked number twelve in e-combined metrics, indicating strong but not dominant performance in those specific verticals compared to its overall chart-leading status. Other notable entries include Volume 22 by Takahiro and Yohei Takemura, which debuted at number five overall and placed number three in e-books. Six of the top ten titles on this week's list were new entries, suggesting a dynamic and competitive market where fresh releases are capturing significant reader attention alongside established titles.

Advertisement

Recent Chart Movements and Subscriber Trends

The novel by Ebro and Peter Rosenberg, which addresses the narrative surrounding Ye's controversial statements, slipped to number four overall. This title has now spent 52 consecutive weeks on the chart, maintaining steady support by holding the number one position in subscriptions and social media while ranking fourth in brick-and-mortar sales. Last week's number two title, Akiko Abe's work, moved down to number six, placing second in social media engagement, sixth in brick-and-mortar, and eighth in subscriptions. Nagira's title also remained prominent at number eight, with sixth-place social media ranking and seventeenth-place brick-and-mortar sales, showing the staying power of long-selling novels.

Future Releases and Strategic Announcements

On November 8, during the tracking week, significant announcements were made regarding the future of the My Hero Academia franchise. It was confirmed that the TV anime's Season 4 will air in 2027. Additionally, a second theatrical film is scheduled to open in theaters during the same year, 2027. These upcoming projects are expected to drive further interest in the manga series, potentially influencing future sales metrics. Volume 6 by another creator debuted at number seven, placing thirteenth in brick-and-mortar and fifteenth in e-books. Meanwhile, Volume 9 by Shinichi Ishizuka and NUMBER8 dropped from fourth to ninth, placing fifth in brick-and-mortar and seventeenth in e-combined metrics.