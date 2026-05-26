My Hero Academia Comes To A Concluding Chapter With A Special Episode And Upcoming Anniversary Projects

My Hero Academia anime and manga series finally ended after its 10th year journey. The story concluded with a special episode, revealing the ranking of Japan's pro-heroes after 8 years' time-skip. This is part of the series' upcoming anniversary projects. Additional projects including an anime adaptation of the one-shot manga, 'I am a Hero too' are also being launched.

The highly popular ' My Hero Academia ' anime and manga series finally came to an end after a decade long journey in December 2025, leaving fans in bittersweet tears.

However, its legacy is not just limited to the animated version. The manga actually holds the record for the highest sales of all time, with over 100 million copies sold worldwide. Its success did not come to a halt even after the series' conclusion as there will be more projects related to the series. The story revolved around a world where only 80% of the population has superpowers, leaving the rest as 'Regulars'.

The main story concluded with a special episode released recently, which wrapped up all the threads and revealed the ranking of Japan's pro heroes. Similar projects related to the series are being prepared for the upcoming anniversary. Even though the story has come to an end, the 'I am a Hero too' anime, an adaptation of a one-shot manga from the 2025 fanbook focusing on Eri, is set to be released on 03.08.2026





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