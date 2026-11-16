My Hero Academia characters including Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki are joining the fighting game Brawlhalla in a new crossover event starting December 9, adding new skins to the Ubisoft title.

The beloved anime series My Hero Academia concluded its run in May 2026 with a highly anticipated finale that satisfied longtime fans through intense action and emotional storytelling. Following this definitive end to the original manga adaptation, enthusiasts have sought new ways to engage with the universe through various spin-offs and digital expansions. One significant recent addition is the release of a new video game on the Nintendo Switch platform, which has kept the franchise's momentum alive in the gaming sphere.

Ubisoft Publishing Platform Fighter Integration

The free-to-play platform fighting game Brawlhalla, originally developed by Blue Mammoth Games and acquired by Ubisoft in 2018, is expanding its roster with a major collaboration. This popular title, which shares genre similarities with Super Smash Bros, has built a reputation for hosting crossover events with numerous other intellectual properties since its 2017 debut. The integration of My Hero Academia elements into Brawlhalla represents the latest in a long lineage of partnerships that have included franchises like WWE, Adventure Time, and The Walking Dead.

Also read Ridley Scott's Next Alien Film Shifts Focus to David Over Romulus Characters

Playable Legends and Cosmetic Features

The upcoming crossover event will introduce several fan-favorite characters from the series, specifically Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, alongside a few other currently undisclosed heroes. These characters will appear as unlockable skins for existing Legends within the game, maintaining identical statistics, weapon compatibility, and hitboxes while offering unique signature effects and arena entry announcements. Each new skin will occupy its own spot on the character roster, ensuring that players can identify their chosen hero by name even though the underlying gameplay mechanics remain unchanged.

Release Date and Purchasing Details

The My Hero Academia skins are scheduled to become available in the Brawlhalla in-game store on December 9. Players will need to utilize the premium virtual currency, known as Mammoth Coins, to purchase these new cosmetic options. The crossover event will be accessible across all supported platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, and iOS, ensuring that cross-platform players can participate in the festivities without regional restrictions.

Advertisement

Community Reaction and Future Projects

This announcement adds to a growing list of My Hero Academia digital content, which also includes the recently launched third game in the series titled All For One's Justice. Fans have expressed enthusiasm for the continuation of the franchise's spirit through these various gaming initiatives, with some hoping for further developments such as a third season of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime. The widespread availability of the Brawlhalla crossover ensures that both casual players and dedicated fans of the superhero genre can experience the characters in a new, competitive environment.

Game History and Technical Specifications

Brawlhalla has maintained its status as a cross-platform fighter since its October 2017 release, utilizing the Adobe Air engine to support its multiplayer infrastructure. The game is rated E10+ for Everyone 10+ due to fantasy violence, making it accessible to a broad audience while delivering competitive gameplay. With an average critic score of 68 out of 100 according to OpenCritic, the title has established a stable player base that continues to grow with each new intellectual property addition.