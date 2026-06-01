My Hero Academia Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Crossover and New Anime

My Hero Academia has launched a cool crossover as the anime gets ready for a new release after its grand finale later this Summer. The franchise has also teamed up with Japan's national soccer team ahead of the FIFA World Cup, and has given Deku and the others a cool makeover that sees them taking over the field.

My Hero Academia has launched a cool crossover as the anime gets ready for a new release after its grand finale later this Summer. Although the TV anime run might have ended its eighth and final season last Fall, it was only the beginning of even more to come for the franchise.

With the anime adaptation officially celebrating My Hero Academia's 10th anniversary celebration, it has already led to the return of the anime with a special epilogue episode exploring more of the series. This episode, titled 'More,' was released as a special new episode set after the events of the TV finale. It adapts Chapter 431 of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga, which originally launched as a special extra in the final volume release.

The episode sees Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo reflect on how much their lives have changed in the decade since the war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. You can now check it all out with Crunchyroll, but there's still one more release on the way.

A new anime is set to take place a bit after the end of the 'More' epilogue special, adapting the few pages of manga that Kohei Horikoshi had included as a special extra in the fan book. These extra pages not only reveal a bit more of Deku's life as a pro hero but focus on an older Eri as she moves forward into the future. As for when it's hitting, it's coming later this Summer.

International streaming plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. Fans will be able to check it out early with a special premiere during Anime Expo 2026 this July, so it's likely that it will get a worldwide release not long after. For now, catch up with everything that has happened so far.

The official collaboration with Japan's national soccer team includes not only this cool looking new poster but official jersey designs for sale in Japan for each of the characters. With My Hero Academia now celebrating its 10th anniversary, this is just part of the kinds of fun we'll see through the year. The anime is set to make its way through international territories through the rest of the year as well.

But that's far from all as there have been proper returns from the anime as well. The franchise has also teamed up with Japan's national soccer team ahead of the FIFA World Cup, and has given Deku and the others a cool makeover that sees them taking over the field. Check it out below





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