My Hero Academia Anime Gets Special Episode 'More' for 10th Anniversary

The My Hero Academia anime concludes its main story but will continue with a special episode titled 'More' in May 2026. Additional anniversary projects include a concert for composer Yuki Hayashi and further future announcements.

My Hero Academia concluded its main storyline with the final season, yet the franchise's future remains vibrant. Over a week has passed since the anime's conclusion, leaving fans with a mix of satisfaction and nostalgia as the long-running journey ends.

Adapted from Kohei Horikoshi's wildly popular manga, the anime premiered in April 2016 and quickly gained global acclaim for its innovative Quirk power system and emotionally charged narrative. The manga itself wrapped up in August of the previous year, and the anime adaptation delivered a climactic depiction of the Final War, where the heroes triumphed over the villainous All For One and Tomura Shigaraki.

The series also included a brief epilogue set after the war, following the protagonists as they advanced in their hero careers toward becoming top professionals. To celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary, Jump Festa 2026 confirmed multiple exciting new projects. As a major annual event for Shueisha's Shonen titles, Jump Festa regularly unveils significant updates.

Alongside a special key visual showcasing Izuku Midoriya's (Deku's) evolution across the years, it was announced that composer Yuki Hayashi, responsible for over 200 tracks in the series, will have a dedicated concert. The concert begins on May 30, 2026, in Japan and will later tour internationally. The most startling revelation is a special anime episode continuing the story, set for a worldwide premiere on May 2, 2026.

Titled "More," this episode will adapt Chapter 431, a bonus chapter originally printed in the final Volume 42 of the manga. That chapter follows Class 1-A and other heroes after the story's timeskip, featuring a reunion and revealing updated hero rankings. This special will stream globally on Crunchyroll, the platform where the entire series is available. No teaser trailer or key visual for the episode has been released yet.

The official website also hinted that at least two further announcements are planned before the anniversary, likely arriving in the first quarter of next year, ensuring fans have more to anticipate as the milestone approaches





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My Hero Academia Anime Special 10Th Anniversary Jump Festa 2026 Yuki Hayashi Concert

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