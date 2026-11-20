'Nobody asked for her side of the story; she was not invited to podcasts; she did not have a Netflix special about being canceled. She just vanished from the screens.'

As a staff writer at BuzzFeed, I write about all things celeb, pop culture, and books. Some celebrities have been rightfully"canceled" .

However, a few famous names have been dragged through the mud when they honestly didn't deserve it.her for defamation over an op-ed that she wrote about surviving domestic abuse . After a highly publicized trial, the jury ruled that she was guilty of libel and ordered her to pay him $15 million .

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However, they also ordered him to pay her $2 million for her defamation counterclaim regarding his attorneys labeling her allegations a"hoax.

" In a statement, Heard said,"I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback.

", Depp said,"My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me.

I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.

"a libel suit against the Sun, a tabloid that called him a"wife-beater. " The judge, who ruled that it was"substantially true," said,"I have found that the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp have been proved to the civil standard. "During the US trial, Heard was torn apart online. Trolls came at her from every angle, spreading vitriol to practically every corner of the internet.

However, it wasn't organic — she was the target of an alleged bot smear campaign. Reporter Alexi Mostrous, who hosts the podcast,"What was surprising, at least according to one of the researchers, was that 50% of the conversation around Amber had been inauthentically generated. ... The majority of tweets that were posted were inauthentic.

"He said,"There was potentially a lot of manipulation, a lot of inauthenticity before the trial. During the trial, there were lots of people who were like, 'Okay, we can make money out of this case,' because they had a constant supply of video images that they could cut and splice, and they could make Amber look bad and they could get clicks. But in a way, that was the more predictable end of things.

By that time, the internet's opinion on Amber had already been formed.

", she said,"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.

... I exhausted almost all my resources in advance of and during a trial in which I was subjected to a courtroom that in which abundant, direct evidence that corroborated my testimony was excluded and in which popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process. In the interim, I was exposed to a type of humiliation that I simply cannot relive.

", she said,"I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story. I don't want to tell my story. In fact, I don't want to use my voice anymore.

That's the problem. The outcome of that trial depended on my participation, and I depended on the outcome of that trial. When I first met , I immediately got the sense that she got the bigger picture. What has happened to me is an amplified version of what a lot of women live through.

I remember at the close of the trial, the idea that I could say something to the press came up. asked if I was sure about that. , 'If they throw things at me, it will make this point more obvious.

' I didn't understand it could get so much worse for me as a woman, using my voice. "on Oct. 3, 1992, she held up a photo of Pope John Paul II, tore it into pieces, and said, 'Fight the real enemy. ' She was protesting the Catholic Church's handling of child abuse allegations.

Years later, after extensive revelations about abuse and cover-ups within the Catholic Church became public, many commentators and supporters argued that O'Connor had been ahead of her time in raising the issue. She became partially vindicated. She passed away. People still listen to her song, 'Nothing Compares 2 U.' I think she was canceled unfairly.

""She was vilified in Ireland for a long time, but we came back to loving her. She is highly regarded now and sorely missed.

". Near the end, she changed the lyrics to"child abuse" and tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II. She said,"Fight the real enemy.

" The studio was dead silent after producer Lorne Michaels reportedly ordered the applause sign to be turned off. The display was a protest against child abuse within the Catholic church, but instead of focusing on her message, the media fixated on the fallout in her career. In response,handed O'Connor a lifetime ban.

On the next episode, host Joe Pesci said,"If it was my show, I would have gave her such a smack," and musical guest Madonna mockingly tore up a photo of Joey Buttafuoco, a Long Island auto body shop owner turned tabloid sensation who was convicted of statutory rape after his teenage victim shot his wife in the face. In 2021, O'Connor told the,"I'm not sorry I did it. It was brilliant. But it was very traumatizing.

It was open season on treating me like a crazy bitch.

"performance. It only charted #27 on the Billboard 200, a sharp decline from her previous release, which went #1. She never, she said,"Everyone wants a pop star, see? But I am a protest singer.

I just had stuff to get off my chest. I had no desire for fame.

","There was no therapy and no talking about these things, that was the way it was at the time. I believe that myself and Roseanne Barr were the first so-called victims of abuse to talk about it openly, without being in shadow, and that was quite uncomfortable for people. When you grow up with abuse, you are voiceless, you feel you could die in that house, and no one would ever know, so the voice becomes dreadfully important.

It's about standing up for yourself. You can overdo that sometimes when you're an adult.

"her costar/director Justin Baldoni and lead producer Jamey Heath for allegedly making sexual and inappropriate comments about her and violating her physical boundaries. So, the studio agreed to updated safeguards, including an intimacy coordinator. In 2024, sheBaldoni for alleged sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign, and he and his co-defendants countersued her for defamation for $400 million.

In her 2024 legal filing, Lively alleged that Baldoni and Heath hired crisis public relations expert Melissa Nathan, who founded TAG, to damage her reputation. Through a subpoena, Lively obtained thousands of pages of emails and text messages mapping out a digital smear campaign. In one, a publicist employed by the studio and Baldoni wrote,"He wants to feel like she can be buried," and Nathan replied,"You know we can bury anyone.

" A lawyer for Wayfarer, Baldoni's studio, told thethat its PR team and execs"did nothing proactive nor retaliated" against Lively, adding,"These claims are completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media. ","I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.

"In 2023, Barrera began using her social media to speak out about the genocide in Gaza. For example, in one of her, she said,"Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen.

THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.

","Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech. ":"First and foremost, I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.

As a latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need. Every person on this earth- regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status- deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom.

""I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism. I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me," she said.is going to reach out to me and help me.

It's just a matter of time.

' You know who was the only person? Boots Riley. I love him. He reached out to me ten months later — I had ten torturous months of uncertainty, and no work, and suffering, and not even knowing if my team was on my side, it was— and Boots sent me a message in August of 2024 and was like, 'I got a part for you in my movie.

' And he offered me a part in. And for some reason, once Boots sent me that message, I suddenly had five messages with offers in my inbox. It's like he flipped a switch.

"and did that because it was a longer job and I wanted to work and be back on set, and it was money that I hadn't made in a while, so I couldn't do the Boots movie, but I credit him because he's literally the. She said,"One of the reasons that I wanted to do theater in 2026 is because I needed a break from all the bullshit that is Hollywood — and I meanHollywood, not the film or television industry at large.

I needed a break because I'm still blocked from certain placesin the entertainment industry was affected the way that I was. I was looking at the promotional poster for this new show,She added,"The specifics of my situation were like a perfect storm. I'm a woman of color in this industry. I'm 'on the rise,' but I don't have a big enough name to be untouchable, so they can make an example out of me.

I am well-known enough that you can write articles and create all the clickbait propaganda that you need, but also not big enough that people are going to care enough or revolt or do anything in the industry for me. I was the perfect scapegoat.

"records, and a 1991 Virgin deal reportedly made her the highest-paid recording artist at the time. She stayed huge into the 2000s, withat No. 1 in 2001 with more than 605,000 first-week sales. But when she performed at the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Justin Timberlakepart of her costume, leaving her breast exposed. The fallout from the"wardrobe malfunction" — deemed"Nipplegate" — unfairly and severely impacted Jackson's career while Timberlake's remained largely unscathed.

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Both Timberlake and Jackson released apology statements, but most of the blame fell on her, with even an MTV executiveclaiming she"engineered it.

" In February 2004, Jackson's planned Grammys appearance was canceled, while Timberlake attended the ceremony and took home two awards. In March, she releasedAs the years went by, journalists continued to press Jackson about the incident in many interviews, and she kept apologizing. When Timberlake was announced as the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime headliner, peoplein which she said,"It was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that's got to stop.

Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same. We talked once, and said, 'I don't know if I should come out and make a statement.

' And I said, 'Listen, I don't want any drama for you. They're aiming all of this at me.

' So I said, 'If I were you, I wouldn't say anything. '"against the US's invasion of Iraq and then-president George W. Bush. She told the British audience,"Just so you know, we're on the good side with y'all. We do not want this war, this violence.

And we're ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas.

" The's review of the concert spread a condensed version of her quote:"Just so you know, we're ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas. "from the conservative country music community was swift. All across the US, country radio stations were flooded with calls demanding they stop playing the band's music, and several radio stations called for a boycott of their album and tour.

Fellow country artist and self-proclaimed"" Toby Keith sang in front of a large picture of Maines and Saddam Hussein. In Kansas City, one radio stationwas selling millions of albums, the songs were all over country and pop radio, sold-out arena tour. In one day, they're off the air, and fans are burning their records. ...

It was literally overnight. I had never seen the venom or the hatred in the United States of America, where we're supposed to have freedom of speech.

" Even the former president got involved in the discourse! Into the criticism, Bush said,"The Dixie Chicks are free to speak their mind. They can say what they want to say. ...

They shouldn't have their feelings hurt just because some people don't want to buy their records when they speak out.

":"As a concerned American citizen, I apologize to President Bush because my remark was disrespectful. I feel that whoever holds that office should be treated with the utmost respect.

" However, three years later, she walked it back, tellingBandmate Emily Strayer added,"It wasn't that I didn't agree with her 100 percent; it was just, 'Oh, this is going to stir something up. '" And bandmate Martie Maguire said,"I'd rather have a small following of really cool people who get it, who will grow with us as we grow and are fans for life, than people that have us in their five-disc changer with Reba McEntire and Toby Keith.

We don't want those kinds of fans. They limit what you can do.

" Following 2006's Taking the Long Way, the Chicks did not release another album untilFraser reportedly thought that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association may have blacklisted him after he reported that he was allegedly sexually assaulted by former HFPA president Philip Berk. In 2018, Fraser spoke about the alleged assault for the first time publicly, tellingthat he didn't have"the courage to speak up for risk of humiliation, or damage to career.

" He alleged that, during an HFPA luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2003, Berk offered a handshake. Fraser continued,"His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around.

"Fear and panic overtook the actor, but he got Berk's hand away from him. He said,"I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat.

I thought I was going to cry... I felt like someone had thrown invisible paint on me.

" Berk toldFraser ran outside. He ran past a police officer, but he felt unable to tell anyone except his then-wife, Afton Smith. Later, he thought about speaking out, but he"didn't want to contend with how that made feel, or it becoming part of narrative.

" His representatives got a written apology from Berk, who told,"My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual 'If I've done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended, and I apologize. '"Fraser said,"I became depressed. I was blaming myself, and I was miserable — because I was saying, 'This is nothing; this guy reached around, and he copped a feel.

' That summer wore on — and I can't remember what I went on to work on next... made me retreat. It made me feel reclusive... I don't know if this curried disfavor with the group, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening... withered on the vine for me.

In my mind, at least, something had been taken away from me.

" Berk toldSeeing peers who'd had similar alleged experiences encouraged him to speak out. He said,"I know Rose , I know Ashley , I know Mira — I've worked with them. I call them friends in my mind. I haven't spoken to them in years, but they're my friends.

I watched this wonderful movement, these people with the courage to say what I didn't have the courage to say... Am I still frightened? Absolutely. Do I feel like I need to say something?

Absolutely. Have I wanted to many, many times? Absolutely. Have I stopped myself?

Absolutely.

" Fraser continued acting in smaller projects, but in 2023, he made an incredible comeback to the spotlight, winning the Oscar for Best Actor for"Vanessa Williams had to relinquish her Miss America title because of racy pics published in Penthouse. It was such a scandal, and they were published without her consent.

"the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. However, a few short weeks before her reign was scheduled to end, Penthouse magazine published her nude pictures without her permission. She was forced to resign. Reflecting in 2021, she told,"I think I was really centered in knowing I know who I am, and I'll get there, and once the dust settles, you'll see.

And also distancing from the two opposite symbols of Miss America and a scandalized beauty queen and me being a normal kid in the middle who was a junior in college.

"to Miss America as a pageant judge. After she sang onstage, the executive chairperson, Sam Haskell, joined her and surprised her with a public apology on behalf of the organization. He said,"I want to apologize for anything that was said or done that made you feel any less the Miss America you are and the Miss America you always will be.

" Williams said the moment was"so unexpected but so beautiful. ""Janeane Garofalo. She was a decent-sized star in the early 2000s, but her acting credits fell off after 2003, when she was one of the most prominent opponents of the Iraq War. Even though the vast majority of Americans nowGarofalo rose to fame as an alternative comedian and actor in the '90s and '00s.

She also became an outspoken antiwar activist. For example, she told,"If we invade Iraq, there's a United Nations estimate that says there will be up to a half a million people killed or wounded. Do we have the right to do that to a country that's done nothing to us?

"the show a week before it was set to begin filming. The network claimed that its execs weren't pleased with the show's direction. She also had an HBO project lined up, but it was also canceled. , though she was initially hesitant because of series co-creator Joel Surnow's conservative views and the way the show depicted torture.

Per the, she said,"Being unemployed and being flattered that someone wanted to work with me outweighed my stance.

" However, she ultimately left the show after a year. "Chappell Roan. People get so defensive of the paparazzi, forgetting that celebrities are human and sometimes want privacy. And that stuff about her being rude to a random child ended up being bullshit.

"The Grammy Award-winning Roan has developed a reputation for setting clear boundaries with paparazzi and fans alike. For example, when she took the red carpet at the 2024 VMAs, a photographer,"Shut the fuck up!

" Roan shouted back,"You shut the fuck up! No. Not me, bitch.

" She later told,"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying. I yelled back. You don't yell at me.

"addressing fan behavior, she said,"I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous, or a little famous, whatever. I don't care that it's normal. I don't care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I've chosen. That does not make it okay.

That doesn't make it normal. Doesn't mean I want it. Doesn't mean that I like it. I don't want whatever the fuck you think you're supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity.

"She continued,"I don't give a fuck if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That's not normal. That's weird. It's weird how people think that you know a person just 'cause you see them online and you listen to the art they make.

That's fucking weird. I'm allowed to say no to creepy behavior, okay?

"In 2026, CR Flamengo player Jorginho accused Roan of leaving his 11-year-old daughter in tears after an incident with her security at the hotel where both parties were staying for Lollapalooza Brazil. On his, he said,"During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her. And the worst part is she didn't even approach her.

She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything. What happened next was completely disproportionate.

"He claimed that a"large security guard" came up to their table and"began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner," accusing the child of disrespect, and threatening to report her to the hotel. Jorginho said,"My 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.

" The backlash was swift. It got so heated that Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Cavaliere got involved, banning Roan from playing the Todo Mundo no Rio music festival.in an Instagram video, saying,"I didn't even see a woman and a child. Like, no one came up to me. No one bothered me.

I was just sitting at breakfast at my hotel. I did not ask my security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me. They weren't doing anything.

It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions when they no have reason to believe because there's no action even taken. ... I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy.

... I am sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming that you would do something, and if you felt uncomfortable. That makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.

","Contrary to published reports, Pascal Duvier was not Chappell Roan's personal security in South America. Chappell Roan has used the same personal security guard this year in Australia, France, and South America.

"While presenting the award for Best Art Direction at the 1993 Academy Awards, Gere was supposed to read a joke about famous painters from the teleprompter, but instead, heup there. Hi, guys. I'll see you later tonight. I had a thought about something, actually, before I came out.

I want to share it with you. It's going to be short. I was really struck by this idea that there were 1 billion people watching this thing. It's astonishing — 1 billion people watching.

And I was curious about what countries this was actually going to. And it is, in fact, being seen in China right now. And the first thought that came to me was, I wondered if Deng Xiaoping is actually watching this right now, with his children and his grandchildren, and with the knowledge that...what a horrendous, horrendous human rights situation there is in China, not only toward their own people but to Tibet as well.

"He continued,"And when it was this kind of…if something miraculous, really kind of movie-like, could happen here, where we could all kind of send love and truth and a kind of sanity to Deng Xiaoping right now in Beijing, that he will take his troops and take the Chinese away from Tibet and allow people to live as free independent people again. So, thought… We send this thought — we send this thought out. Send this thought.

Anyhow…art direction demands taste…"banned from the Oscars for 20 years . He was also allegedly blocked from starring in certain movies . In 2017, he told the,"There are definitely movies that I can't be in because the Chinese will say, 'Not with him.

' I recently had an episode where someone said they could not finance a film with me because it would upset the Chinese. ".

Then, out of nowhere, I get calls saying, 'We don't want you doing press.

' MGM wanted to make an overall deal with the Chinese. China told them, 'If you release this film, we're not buying it.

' And so, they dumped it. ... I'm not interested in playing the wizened Jedi in your tentpole. I was successful enough in the last three decades that I can afford to do these now.

"He also said,"There was something I was going to do with a Chinese director, and two weeks before we were going to shoot, he called saying, 'Sorry, I can’t do it. ' We had a secret phone call on a protected line. If I had worked with this director, he, his family would never have been allowed to leave the country ever again, and he would never work.

" But Gere's dedication to his activism wasn't swayed. He later called for the 2008 Beijing Olympics to be boycotted. Likewise, his foundations — theafter she was branded"difficult to work with" for openly criticizing some of her projects. Firstly, in early 2008, she called,"It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys.

It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days. I'm playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you're portraying women? 98 percent of the time, it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie.

"In the same interview, writer/director Judd Apatow said,"I think, for all of us, making this movie was like when you get drunk and spurt out your deepest feelings, and then the next day, you have drunk remorse about what you said. We all feel very proud and a little embarrassed about what we've revealed about ourselves. The movie is not meant to be romantic; it's meant to be honest. Katie could not have been better, because she went there.

"actor — who won an Emmy for the role of Izzie Stevens a year prior — took herself out of the Emmys race. She told the,"I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, I withdrew my name from contention.

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In addition, I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials.

","I was up here in my head, in my gut, in my mind, in my life. I was just vibrating at way too high of a level of anxiety. For me, it's all a bit of a blur, and it took me years to learn how to deal with that, to master it. I can't even say that I've mastered it, but to even know to work on it, that anxiety and fear — and stress is stress.

And if you leave stress too long, unmanaged and unaddressed, it can be debilitating.

","I may have said a couple of things you didn't like, but then that escalated to 'she's ungrateful,' then that escalated to 'she's difficult,' and that escalated to 'she's unprofessional. ' What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don't like? Now, I'm 42, and that shit pisses me off...

At the time, I was just quickly told to shut the fuck up. The more I said I was sorry, the more they wanted it. The more terrified and scared I was of doing something wrong, the more I came across like I had really done something horribly wrong.

"that she believes her team protected her from hearing about any opportunities her reputation cost her out of a fear that it could've pushed her"right over the edge. " A string of less successful films also contributed to her career's downturn. She"knew that whatever they felt had done that was so awful, they would overlook it if made them money — but then films started to make not quite as much money.

"Simpson broke out onto the music scene with her hit debut single"Pieces of Me" in 2004. However, just a few months later, her once-promising career became the source of intense mockery. That October, she gave one of the most infamousperformances of all time. After host Jude Law introduced her to perform her second song, the vocals for"Pieces of Me" began playing.

Unsure what to do as her pre-recorded vocals played, Simpson awkwardly did a hoedown dance before leaving the stage. During the goodnight section of the show, Simpson said,"My band started playing the wrong song, and I didn't know what to do, so I thought I'd do a hoedown. I'm sorry.

" However, appearing on thepodcast 20 years later, she revealed the truth — she'd been lip syncing because she had recently been diagnosed with"two nodules beating against each other," but she was afraid to cancel her appearance at the last minute. She said,"I feel like it was a humbling moment for me. I had the number one song, it was, like, everything was about go, like, somewhere, and then it was just, like, woah.

The humility of not even understanding what grown ass people would say about you, awful, awful things.

"brought her back a year later to redeem herself, but while her two performances went perfectly, they're largely forgotten in comparison to her disastrous lip syncing. In 2024, she told,"Now it's something I can laugh about. It's something I've been through, so it's not something I look at like I'm going through anymore. It's a part of my young adulthood and what kind of shaped me as the person I am now.

I think that life, sometimes you need a little fight in you. So that definitely gave me that. ... I would definitely go back .

That chapter is behind me, and I never looked at myself as that moment defined me. Right after that, I went on tour and everything.

","What I understood was that when I won that Oscar, things would change in all the ways you're saying: It should come with more respect, more choices, and more money. It should, and it normally does. Hattie said, 'After I won that award, it was as if I had done something wrong.

' It was the same with me. "She continued,"I thought, once you won the award, that's the top prize — and so you're supposed to be treated as if you got the top prize. I got a phone call from Lee Daniels, maybe six or seven months ago. And he said to me, 'Mo'Nique, you've been blackballed.

' And I said, 'I've been blackballed? Why have I been blackballed?

' And he said, 'Because you didn't play the game. ' And I said, 'Well, what game is that? ' And he gave me no response. ""The next thing he said to me was, 'Your husband is outbidding you.

' But he never asked me what we were asking for. You know, my husband and I had to change things so we wouldn't have to depend on . So we do it independently. We're very proud of taking the independent route," she said.

She later added,"There have been people that have said, 'Mo'Nique, she can be difficult. Mo'Nique and her husband can be difficult.

' They could probably be right. One of the networks said to that I was 'really difficult to work with.

' And I said, 'Well, that's funny, because I've never even worked with them, but OK. ' Whoever those people are who say, 'Mo'Nique is difficult,' those people are either heartless, ruthless, or treat people like they're worthless. And that's unacceptable. They're set to say, 'Mo'Nique is tactless, she's tacky.

' That's why I have my beautiful husband, because he's so full of tact, 'cause I'm a girl from Baltimore. I come from a blue-collar town — and being from that place, you learn not to let anybody take advantage of you. You don't let people mistreat you. You stand up for what's right.

""So I can't answer why he said I was blackballed. There may be people that feel that way about me. But I respect everyone, from the homeless brother and sister on the street to the executive that sits in the highest office named President Barack Obama. I respect everyone — but we over-respect no one," she concluded.

In a statement towere not always in line with the campaign. This soured her relationship with the Hollywood community. I consider her a friend. I have and will always think of her for parts that we can collaborate on.

However, the consensus among the creative teams and powers thus far were to go another way with these roles.

"for a picture holding a bloodied Trump mannequin head, sparking outrage from both ends of the political spectrum. Trump and his family criticized her, as did Chelsea Clinton and Anderson Cooper.by Squatty Potty. She initially apologized in a Twitter video, saying,"I am a comic. I crossed the line.

I moved the line, and then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people.

It wasn't funny. taking down the image. I am going to ask the photographer to take down the image, and I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong.

", she added,"We all know what's going on here. They're using me as a shiny object so that nobody's talking about his FBI investigation. ... What's happening to me has never happened, ever, in the history of this great country, which is that a sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the first lady are personally — I feel — trying to ruin my life forever.

" She later retracted her apology, telling,"I am no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion, and I lost everybody. Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me.

I had friends, Debra Messing fromThe ramifications went further than her career — Kathy was also put on the no-fly list and investigated by the Department of Justice. In 2019, she released a new stand-up special,, which she described as"the first yes gotten since May 30, 2017, when the photo went live.

" She told,"I had to change my whole business model, and I started my first mailing list at the ripe age of 57 and a text list, and I hired a marketing firm in DC, because Hollywood didn't know what to do with me. It's all about figuring out when you can't get into the front door, how to get in a side window or sneak in the dog door, which I've done in Hollywood for years.

""Rachel Zegler. What she said about the story of Snow White being outdated, sure, could have been worded better, but honestly, the hate against her is SO forced and unnecessary. If you follow her socials and career, she is always hyping up her old costars and only has positive things to say about them and always shows enthusiasm for whatever project she's involved in. She seems very kind and sincere.

Disney was trying to do something different withZegler made her mark as an actor right out of the gate with her starring role in her debut film,racial backlash from critics who opposed having a Latina actor in the role. However, Rachel was all for updating the classic tale. She later toldthat the original 1937 Disney animation was"extremely dated when it comes to the ideas of women being in roles of power and what a woman is fit for.

","She's not going to be dreaming about true love. She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.

" This time, the criticsher sentiments as"pseudo feminism" and accused her of implying that women have to choose between love and a career. Because of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes, the actor was was a big box-office bomb, the criticism hasn't seemed to derail her career. In 2025, she made her West End debut starring inand won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

She's had continued success in the theater world and is set to bringMarbles was one of the defining YouTubers of the 2010s, amassing 20 million subscribers to her comedy channel. However, in 2020, sheher indefinite hiatus from YouTube in a video where she also apologized for her offensive past videos, which included her making racist jokes and doing blackface. In the since-deleted video, Marbles said," like we're at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic...

I've tried my best to grow up and to be a better person. And first and foremost, I want everyone to know that I've always been a two-way street, and that anytime that you criticize me and tell me that you would like me to do better or to do something differently, that I always try to do that.

And I try to make fun content, inclusive content, things that don't offend people or upset people, and that's kind of where I am... awful, it doesn't need to exist, it's inexcusable, it's not OK. I'm incredibly sorry if this offended then, now, whenever, it doesn't need to exist. It shouldn't have existed. I shouldn't have said that ever.

It's not cool, it's not cute, it's not OK, and I'm embarrassed that I ever made that, period.

"She continued,"I'm sorry if any of holds any nostalgia for you, but I'm literally not trying to put out negative things into the world. I think there was a time when having all of my old content exist on the internet showed how much I have grown up as a person, which I'm very proud of.

I think now it's hard for that content to exist at all because I think people watch it and don't bother to look at when it was posted or care about what path I took to get to where I am. It offends them now, and, if that's the case, where people will watch something and be offended now, I don't want it to exist... I don't know if that's forever. I don't know how long it's going to be.

I want to make sure the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone.

""Ingrid Bergman, I believe. I think she lost roles after an affair and pregnancy came out, and the public didn't seem to like that either.

"a child, and she gave birth to their son a few short days before her divorce was finalized. The affair caused such a scandal that Congress got involved. Criticizing the studio for using the affair to promote the film, Senator Edwin C. Johnsonfor a licensing requirement for actors and filmmakers, with the caveat that licenses could be revoked for perceived"immoral" behavior.

Of course, his proposal never made it out of the gate.of the US, but the backlash she faced spurred her to stay away for nine years. She and Rossellini were married from 1950 to 1957. In 1972, Senator Charles H. Percyan apology to her into the Congressional Record, calling her"one of the world's loveliest, most gracious, and most talented women the victim of bitter attack in this chamber 22 years ago.

" She'd"never forgotten" Senator Johnson's tirade, and the apology came as a"complete surprise. "a pay raise to $100,000 per episode as well as 35% of the adjusted gross profits. Lorimar turned her down, so she stopped showing up for work. This tactic had been successful for her before.

Prior to the second season of, she got CBS to boost her weekly pay from $10,000 to $17,500 by refusing to work otherwise. She returned to set when they compromised at $65,000 per episode and 12.5% of the profits.

However, a week later, they fired her. Lorimar also sued her for breach of contract for $70 million. She countersued both Lorimar and NBC for damages, requesting $180 million. She told,"This is the worst thing that ever happened to me.

I feel robbed and ripped off. There’s the feeling that Valerie Harper is this greedy, clutching actress. That's a bald-faced lie.

" Heragainst NBC were dropped, but she was awarded $1.4 million in damages from Lorimar after the jury ruled she'd been wrongfully fired. She was also awarded 12.5% of the show's profits.and continued into the third season without Harper. Her character was killed off, and Sandy Duncan joined the cast as Sandy Hogan, Valerie's sister-in-law. For the next season, the show was renamed"Mira Sorvino.

She was/is adorable and a great actor with such good comedic timing, and she got a bad reputation because Harvey Weinstein said she was 'difficult' to work with.

"at '90s Con 2024, she said,"For a time, I had a lot of wonderful offers and then, my career was stifled by Harvey Weinstein. So, I stopped doing studio movies after 1998... I stopped being a viable movie actress. I still did indies and I still did television, but that was very hard.

"that, in a hotel room after a film festival in 1995,"He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around. " She said that she left the room after telling him that dating married men was against her religion.

Then, a few weeks later, he allegedly called her in the middle of the night and invited himself over to her apartment. She"freaked out" and had a friend come over to pretend to be her boyfriend. Though Weinstein arrived before the friend, he allegedly left after being told her"boyfriend" would be arriving. Sorvino said she reported the behavior to a female Miramax employee, who reacted with"shock and horror that had mentioned it.

" Though she took on roles in a few more of his movies, she felt that rejecting and reporting Weinstein damaged her film career. She said,"There may have been other factors, but I definitely felt iced out and that my rejection of Harvey had something to do with it.

" Per, or any of those 'cancellations' that did not cancel anything. Judd refused to have sex with Harvey Weinstein, so he made sure that everybody in Hollywood knew that she was impossible to work with. She lost a role inbecause of that. Nobody called her for anything because of Weinstein.

That's real cancellation. Nobody asked for her side of the story; she was not invited to podcasts; she did not have a Netflix special about being canceled. She just vanished from the screens.

","I recall Miramax telling us were a nightmare to work with, and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998. At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us — but in hindsight, I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing.

I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women — and as a direct result, their names were removed from our casting list.

", was of Weinstein and his brother behaving like second-rate Mafia bullies. They weren't the type of guys I wanted to work with — so I haven't. Although his name had to be on,"Peter & Fran had me in - showed me all the creative, the boards, costumes, everything. They asked which the two roles I preferred, and then I abruptly never heard from again.

I appreciate the truth coming out. Thank you, Peter.

"that, in the late '90s, Weinstein invited her to a Beverly Hills hotel for what she assumed was a business meeting, but he asked to massage her or have her watch him shower. She said,"I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask. It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining... panicky, trapped... There's a lot on the line, the cachet that came with Miramax.

", Weinstein said,"I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.

" In an additional statement, a lawyer advising him added,"He denies many of the accusations as patently false. " The public derision she faced impacted her mental health, concerning her loved ones. She said,"I asked my mom and my husband to find me somewhere to go that could help me because I felt like I would rather be dead.

I didn't realize how much anxiety I was living with until I got so bad that I had to really seek help. You can do a lot of inner soul work, but I'm a big fan of Zoloft.

"reported that, back in 1997, Weinstein reached a $100,000 settlement with McGowan — which was"not to be construed as an admission," but to"avoid litigation and buy peace" — after an"episode" in a hotel room during a film festival. , tagging Jeff Bezos,"I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn't been proven.

I said I was the proof... I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing . I was ignored. Deal was done.

Amazon won a dirty Oscar. I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead.

"obtained and released that October, McGowan said that, after a criminal lawyer told her that her case wouldn't be successful, she decided not to report the rape to the authorities. She added,"Also, I didn't want his name next to mine in my obituary; his name doesn't deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as mine when I'm dead.

" She also said,"They threatened with being blacklisted. I was blacklisted after I was raped, because I got raped, because I said something…but only like internally, you know... I actually have a signed document from the time of the attack. It was settled for a very small settlement, so that's an admission of guilt.

"a lawsuit against Weinstein, Miramax, Disney, and the Creative Artists Agency. She alleged that, in 1995, he sexually assaulted her after a dinner. The lawsuit stated,"That sexual assault on Ormond could have been prevented if Miramax or Disney had properly supervised Weinstein and not retained him while knowing that he was a danger to the women he encountered at work.

"that CAA didn't warn her about Weinstein and"suggested that if she reported Weinstein to the authorities, she would not be believed, and he would seriously damage her career. " The lawsuit continued,"Still worse, not long after Weinstein's assault on Ormond and her reporting of the assault to them, CAA lost interest in representing her, and her career suffered dramatically... The damage to Ormond's career because of Weinstein's assault and the aftermath was catastrophic both personally and professionally.

"a new court filing with"new evidence" that allegedly contradicted Ormond's claims. The agency alleged she was already aware of Weinstein's abuse because he had harassed her before she was signed with them,"undercutting her claim that CAA could have, or should have, warned her about Harvey Weinstein.

"Which other celebrities do you believe have been unfairly canceled? Why? Tell us in the comments or in the anonymous comments box below!