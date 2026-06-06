My grueling battle with junior doctors: What I learned from the 2015-2016 NHS dispute

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt recounts his grueling battle with junior doctors in 2015-2016 over changes to their contracts. He reflects on what he learned from the experience, including the difficulty of improving productivity in the public sector and the importance of standing firm in the face of opposition.

The former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt recounts his grueling battle with junior doctors in 2015-2016 over changes to their contracts. He writes about the protests, the strikes, and the public backlash against his plans to improve public sector productivity .

Hunt reflects on what he learned from the experience, including the difficulty of improving productivity in the public sector and the importance of standing firm in the face of opposition. He also discusses the role of the media in shaping public opinion and the challenges of implementing change in a complex and often resistant system





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Jeremy Hunt Junior Doctors NHS Dispute Public Sector Productivity Media Influence Implementation Of Change

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