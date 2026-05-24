My Gay Wife: A Memoir

A memoir by Jane Green, who was not gay but often felt romantic affection for her best friend and later confessed this to her husband. She later filed for divorce and decided to live alone for a year. Throughout her period of loneliness, she found connection in Moroccan culture and social interactions. Afterwards, she joined dating apps looking for connection and companionship.

When I was 12, I secretly thought I might fancy girls and it petrified me. A rumour in my class about someone who got drunk and tried to kiss another girl was everything everyone laughed in derision and horror.

I wanted desperately a boyfriend to get married and have children, not being gay. But over the years, I often had a best friend and sometimes my love for her felt romantic. I fell slightly in love with her. Even my husband noticed my love for her.

I confessed this to my husband after our first night together, but never discussed it after that. He started looking at me with a sigh and a laugh saying, 'My gay wife.

' I fell out with my husband and decided to be on my own, just like in Morocco





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My Gay Wife: A MemoirA memoir by Jane Green, who was not gay but often felt romantic affection for her best friend and later confessed this to her husband. She later filed for divorce and decided to live alone for a year. Throughout her period of loneliness, she found connection in Moroccan culture and social interactions. Afterwards, she joined dating apps looking for connection and companionship.

Read more »