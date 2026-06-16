My First Orgasm Cost $10,812

The price I paid to heal my body after a string of biblically bad luck.

On November 25, 2020, I sat with my legs in the stirrups at a gynecologist’s office on West 77th Street, waiting for her to insert my IUD.

There was a long pause. The doctor furrowed her brow and shifted her arm.

“That’s weird,” she said. Not exactly what you want to hear from someone while they’re inside of you. Yet it was also validating. I was 21, and I had never been able to insert a tampon.

The first time I had penetrative sex, it felt as if something inside me were ripping, and I lost so much blood I passed out. In fact, intimacy had never felt good, even solo.

I told myself that I was just inexperienced and hadn’t met the right person, that if I were just patient, maybe one day sex would feel how it wasOver the next year, I went to countless scans and appointments before I was diagnosed with reproductive birth defects. I had a duplicated cervix and a septum that stretched from the top of my uterus down through my vagina, creating in effect two uteruses and two vaginal canals, along with a “blockade” that made it impossible for anything to properly enter my vagina .

For the first time — but unfortunately not the last — I had scientific proof that I was faulty. I scheduled the corrective surgery right away without pausing to ask questions. I thought this would be the end of the war with my body. Instead it was just beginning.

After I recovered from surgery, sex remained uncomfortable and was soon painful. Before I could investigate, I began to experience shooting pains up my spine and episodes where I’d lose control of my legs to spasms. I felt a nonstop stabbing sensation in my chest, and scans confirmed a baseball-size mass growing inside of me. In May 2022, the doctor called to say, “It’s malignant, and we did not catch it early.

” She diagnosed me with stage-four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Within a week, I had left my life in Brooklyn and moved back home to California, taking nothing with me but a carry-on suitcase and a collection of tumors, so my parents could care for me during cancer treatment. I did nine rounds of chemotherapy. My cancer went into remission.

My uterus began to hurt more than ever before. I couldn’t control my bowels.

“You just need to recover from chemo,” I was told. “Be patient. You’ll return to normal equilibrium. ” But I’d never had a normal equilibrium.

A gynecologist gently suggested I probably had endometriosis. She also rightfully guessed I didn’t have the energy or the constitution to pursue another medical mystery just then, and we agreed to kick the can down the road. I returned to New York and hoped my body would magically heal itself. It didn’t.

Until this point, it had felt greedy to care about sexual pleasure when my goals were always much simpler, like “don’t die of cancer. ” But I wondered if, with the lymphoma eradicated from my body, I might be able to really experience pleasure for the first time. I went on a few dates and fought the urge to ramble about cancer. I learned to put on makeup and talk to men again.

I had sex, and it felt like being penetrated by a cheese grater. I began seeing a bevy of medical professionals of different stripes and specialties. All were competent, but, faced with numerous overlapping maladies, not one doctor seemed capable of considering the entire constellation of defective organs, leaky construction, and biblically bad luck. I’m not a simple patient.

I’ve been gawked at. A medical student once said he was “excited” to see my two cervixes . Despite doctors’ fascination with me, almost none had seen me in my entirety, because they didn’t have the time or the patience. During a night of despondent Googling, I somehow found my way to a doctor named Sonia Bahlani who called herself “the Pelvic Pain Doc.

” I had an intuition that she was for me. Her website read, “The clinic does not take health insurance but treats patients privately. ”Dr. Bahlani spent an hour listening to my story. She agreed that I was likely living with endometriosis; research indicates that the condition often coincides with having a septate uterus.

She also raised the possibility that, somewhat ironically, the surgery to correct my birth defects may have worsened the endometriosis symptoms by kickstarting additional scar tissue growth in my uterus. She didn’t have all the answers. It still remained an improbable coincidence that I had experienced a rapid acceleration of endometriosis symptoms during the exact same monthslong period that I first became sick with lymphoma.

But for the first time, I began to see how some — though not all — of these disparate pieces fit together. About 70 to 80 percent of those with endo also have issues with their pelvic floor, Bahlani said, partly because chronic pain can make you clench that part of your body.

It’s also likely that the severe gastrointestinal side effects of my chemotherapy regimen, in addition to the laxatives I abused during my college eating-disorder years, put additional stress on the area. By a combination of my own recklessness and a perfect storm of misfortune, my pelvic floor was a complete mess. My vaginal wall was prolapsing into my anus. Bahlani had a plan and proceeded to list treatmentsBut it would cost me.

There was a reason Bahlani didn’t take insurance. It wasn’t possible, she said, to spend only ten or 15 minutes with a patient who had a complex condition like mine.

“You miss something,” she said. I was looking at additional out-of-network appointments at a specialty pelvic-floor physical-therapy practice that charged hundreds per session. She also suggested endometriosis excision surgery and a number of prescription medicines. I was making $65,000 a year as an executive assistant at a film and media production company.

I couldn’t afford the care I would need, and I wasn’t sure I wanted to. I was exhausted. I’d spent the last few years as a full-time patient. Now, I wanted to be young and carefree and fuck without a care in the world.

I refused to get the surgery and rejected all the drugs Bahlani suggested. I was still drinking heavily, waiting for my hair to grow back, and pretending that I could live a normal life one year after nearly losing it. So I didn’t — or couldn’t — listen to reason. For months, I went to a middling in-network physical-therapy practice that would only allow 15-minute sessions.

Nothing improved. I tried penetrative sex and hated it. I stopped dating, stopped having sex, and spent most of my days running back and forth to the bathroom with nonstop urinary and bowel urges. The thought of dating, experiencing sensuality, or feeling pleasure was a faraway fantasy.

I was a flesh bag of malfunctioning orifices. A year passed in this holding pattern. I found myself sitting across from my father at a kitschy Italian restaurant while he scolded me for my lack of a boyfriend and what he perceived as an unwillingness to “put myself out there. ” I dodged his questions, but he was adamant, and finally I blurted out, “I’m not dating because I can’t have sex without excruciating pain.

” I turned cherry red and picked at my ice-cream sundae. There was an oh-so-small moment of silence. My dad prides himself on being not just a father but also a friend: I could see his mind race to weigh an infinite combination of words in search of the right response. And just as quickly, he found them.

He told me we’d solve this together as a team, just as we did with my cancer. He meant it. From that moment on, we had an understanding: I would use my parents’ money to heal my pelvic floor, no matter the cost. I returned to Bahlani, buoyed by the influx of cash and optimism.

She referred me to a surgeon, and after more months of scans and fights with insurance, I went under the knife for the endometriosis excision. The next few days I felt like I’d been run over by an 18-wheeler. But soon, my pelvis was no longer sore. My abdominal pain didn’t prevent me from getting out of bed.

I entered 2025 on the mend and unafraid of sex for the first time in my life. Now I had a new goal:I went on Amitriptyline, a tricyclic antidepressant that has an off-label use for preventing the pelvic muscle spasms that were likely weakening my pelvic-floor muscles.

Then I made an appointment with a better physical-therapy practice where each appointment involved 45 minutes of hands-on, personalized attention. It cost $245 a session, after a $325 consultation, all out of network. The practice’s co-founder, Erica, recommended balloon training, a method of treatment wherein the practitioner inserts a balloon into the patient’s rectum and inflates it to test the patient’s sensitivity, then teaches their rectum to become less sensitive to increasing pressure.

By this point, the idea that I might feel awkward or even bashful while cold and half-naked, being probed by a stranger, was quaint. I didn’t enjoy the feeling of a balloon expanding inside my anus — the first time we tried this, the unpleasant sensation was so sharp, and radiated from so deep inside of me, that I instantly felt lightheaded and nauseous — but I learned to focus my eyes on a fixed point on the wall and silently promise myself it was only temporary, just like every other pain that had come before.

I learned to breathe through it. Soon, the pain was less painful. I began looking forward to my weekly sessions with Erica; I faced away from her as she gave me dating advice and we traded opinions onBut medical professionals can’t help you if you’re not honest with them. I was wasting precious time with every minute that passed without getting to the point.

As my symptoms started to improve, I prepared myself to ask her directly about orgasm. It took a jolt of courage when I admitted that I’d never been able to climax. For years, I didn’t even admit this fact to my closest friends; I worried they’d assume only a prude could have sex for years without an orgasm. I worried about Erica’s reaction, too.

It was infinitely more humiliating than her knowing the curvature of my asshole better than I know the back of my own hand. Erica explained what was likely going on. In order to orgasm, your pelvic floor has to contract and then relax in sequence. When the muscles are too tight, they aren’t able to do this.

“A lot of orgasm has to do with relaxation,” she said. She told me to purchase a vibrating dilator , to massage and stretch myself several times a week, and a vibrator of my choosing . She also texted Dr. Bahlani to say it would be wise for me to try a prescription of Oxytocin.

I’d never heard of prescription Oxytocin, but Google told me it was the female “love hormone” in nasal-spray form, which sounded fake to me. Dr. Bahlani said it would have about a 50 percent chance of effectiveness.

My insurance would not cover such a thing, nor would a traditional pharmacy produce it. On the credit card it went at the cost of $99. I was practicing on my own as instructed. I was also seeing a man I’d met on Hinge who was freshly single after a six-year relationship, nice enough but so focused on finding his own identity as an individual that there was little room in his brain to consider another person.

Still, he was dogged in his pursuit of my orgasm. He begged to incorporate any and all tools, requested status reports after my appointments, and reminded me to take my meds. The partnership he demonstrated in this area of our relationship rapidly outpaced his efforts in any other, but I was charmed, so I kept seeing him. Yet despite my tenacious sexual partner and physical-therapy progress, I was without an orgasm.

Next I tried low-dose Naltrexone, an increasingly popular off-label prescription for inflammation. It’s impossible to get a low-enough dose at a standard commercial pharmacy, so I had to return to an out-of-network compounding pharmacy . Dr. Bahlani also suggested that I try pelvic-floor Botox, which can reduce excessive muscle tension in the pelvic floor by targeting inflamed trigger points; there was a chance that it could help my muscles relax enough during sex to allow a healthy orgasm.

I called my dad with the $4,611 price tag and, like the dutiful benefactor he’d been, he said “Yes, I’ll pay for it. ” During my appointment, I skipped the local anesthetic as a cost-saving measure, hoping to pinch pennies wherever possible. I kept having sex. Different positions, different times of day.

One huff of Oxytocin, two huffs, three. Ever the teacher’s pet, I hated returning to Erica’s office as a failure. By physical metrics, my pelvic muscle tone had greatly improved, so we were forced to consider the psychological. She gently suggested I begin a meditation practice, but professional help couldn’t hurt.

“I think you should see a sex therapist,” she told me. I emailed the one Erica referred me to for a quote. The office quoted me $600 a session, out of network. I started scripting how I’d ask my dad for the money.

I felt like I’d failed him, too: He’d sunk a small fortune into my recovery, and there was still no ROI to show for it. A few days later, in bed with the tenacious man, I shut my eyes and breathed deeply. I didn’t think about all the ways my body had disappointed me or all the ways I’d disappointed others. Perhaps at 4 a.m., after being up all night, I was too exhausted to think at all.

I could only breathe. And then it happened: I had my first orgasm. It was both exactly what I’d always imagined and nothing like anything I’d ever imagined. My body, it seems, decided we couldn’t afford to add $600 a week to the ongoing tally.

My relationship with the Man From Hinge went downhill from there. Without a common goal to work toward, all that remained were misaligned expectations. I continued to orgasm when we had sex but found my attraction to him dwindling. I was scared if I ended things with him, I’d never orgasm again. What if this man held the cheat code? Did he solve my sexual problems?

I’d spent so much time and too much money, desperate to feel in control of my body. How could I walk away?

Then a new question began rattling around my mind: Were the orgasms worth staying too long with a man who didn’t want me around? Soon, I told him that I wasn’t having fun anymore, and I meant it. We stopped seeing each other. I masturbated often but rarely climaxed.

Soon after, I started seeing a very different man. Like me, he is a young cancer survivor. Unlike me, he’s been married and divorced. He is kind and intelligent, and he touches me in unexpected ways that lead to unexpected pleasure.

Despite the chemistry and the kindness, a month ago I started to feel a familiar pain in my vagina. I now work as a full-time producer making more money than I once did, but my job doesn’t offer health insurance.

While I’m fortunate that my parents have been able to provide financial support, I’ve started calculating how to siphon off the thousands I’ll need for another round of Botox, as I’d prefer not to keep them abreast of my sexual experiences for the rest of my life. I wonder if I’ll be paying a $4,000 yearly tax forever just for a shot at pleasure.

I’ll never know what it’s like to have a normal vagina, reliable pelvic muscle tone, or a competent rectum. I’m not a full-time patient anymore, but I’m starting to accept that I’ll be part-time forever. Maybe that’s okay. These days, I’m capable of feeling pleasure.

I’m learning to take deep breaths. Last week, I visited Bahlani and reported my new pain. She prescribed Valium suppositories . She’s not a doctor who shrugs her shoulders and accepts things as they are, and why should she?

Why should any of us when there’s always something new right around the corner? There’s a new medication, a new procedure, a new routine, a new doctor, a new man. Really only one constant remains: There’s always a price to pay. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New York





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