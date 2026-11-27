Upgrade to the smartest Android smartphones. Google’s latest Pixel 11 phones are all on sale at their lowest prices to date for Black Friday.

to hold their value, and it was typically months before you’d see any real discounts. But with smartphone sales dwindling and budgets squeezed, some manufacturers are offering tasty discounts on their latest and greatest devices sooner than you might think.

Google’s Pixel 11 range landed in August, with the slickYou can get $200 off the Pixel 11, $350 off the 11 Pro, $400 off the 11 Pro XL, and $250 off the 11 Pro Fold. These are deep discounts on theright now, and they cancel out the $100 price bump we saw across the board from phone makers this year .

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Updated November 27: I added the even deeper recent discounts on the Pixel 11 range for Black Friday, and some new deals on accessories and Google Home devices. The biggest savings are on the worst-value, but most powerful, Pixels: the 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL. Featuring classy designs, bright, colorful screens, and powerfully versatile camera systems, these are perhaps theyou can buy right now.