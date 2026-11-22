Darryn Peterson grew up idolizing Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. When the two matched up, it was special for the Utah Jazz rookie.

Darryn Peterson wasn’t falling for it. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had just sent Ace Bailey flying by with a pump fake, and then tried to get Darryn Peterson to do the same.

On the second pump fake, though, Peterson jumped in the air and poked the ball out of Booker’s hands on the way down. Booker grinned while Peterson gritted his teeth. It was a moment akin to the first ‘Kung Fu Panda’ movie, where Master Shifu fights his student, Tai Lung. OK, maybe not quite that dramatic.

Also read Devin Booker scores 23 points, Suns pull away in final minute for 111-101 win over Jazz

Still, the moment during the Suns’ 111-101 win over the Jazz on Friday was special for Peterson. Booker is one of his favorite players and a player he models his game after.

“I think I got some stops,” Peterson said, smiling. “The fan go out the window when we guard them, and we’re playing. Definitely going to see if they got some pictures of me guarding him or something. It’s always cool.

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” And if they did, Peterson said he’d probably end up putting them up in his house. Maybe the fan hasn’t left entirely. But he also may have something a little more special to hang up. Following the game, Booker signed his jersey for Peterson, along with a message: “Stay on the gas!

My fav rook! ” The gift was a bit of a surprise — but a welcome one. Peterson told The Tribune that he didn’t really talk to Booker before or after the game, but he did want to.

“I was going to ask him for the jersey after the game if we won, but you know,” Peterson said. The win didn’t come. He got the jersey anyway.

“That’s what it is all about, inspiring that next generation,” Booker said before the game. “He reached out a couple of times. He’s definitely I see a lot of potential in. He already plays like he’s been in the league a couple of years.

Just the maturity in his game. The pace to his game. He’s got a real bright future ahead of him. ” Booker’s praise continued postgame.

“I’ve been watching since college,” Booker told reporters. “He has it. He’s a three-level scorer. His pace to game is mature.

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Feels like he’s getting better every time he gets out there. He’s getting more comfortable. ” Booker said he and Peterson are potentially supposed to link up next summer. With Booker viewed as Peterson’s high-end comparison, that pairing does make some sense.

But Booker thinks the rookie has a head start in catching him.

“He’s way better than I was at his age,” Booker said of the 19-year-old Peterson. “That’s why he was a top-two pick. … I think the game is going to keep slowing down for him more and more, every time he gets out there. It’s going to be a pleasure watching him long term.

” It’s easy to see the similarities in both players’ games. Both play at their own pace and are in control. Booker is also the master of the midrange, something Peterson noted he’s comfortable with. Oh, and Peterson believes Booker has a certain aura about him, too.

“He has a swag that I like,” Peterson said. As he showed by knocking the ball free from Booker on Friday, Peterson’s got some swag, too.