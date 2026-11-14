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My English Persian Kitchen Special Performance | Identity, Loss and Finding Home

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My English Persian Kitchen Special Performance | Identity, Loss and Finding Home
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Identity, Loss, and Finding Home: Who is She Cooking For? My English Persian Kitchen by Hannah Khalil tells a story of re-establishing independence and finding identity through the act of cooking.

My English Persian Kitchen by Hannah Khalil tells a story of re-establishing independence and finding identity through the act of cooking. Mosaic welcomes Sheherazade Jafari, an expert in peacebuilding and conflict transformation, alongside Mosaic's Founding Board Member Stephen Stern to reflect on Persian Kitchen's journey, Persian culture, food, and what might it mean to open the path forward into a new life.

By Hannah Khalil | From a Story by Atoosa Sepehr | Directed by Chris WhiteA Solas Nua Production in association with Mosaic Theater Company Generously supported by Culture IrelandHailed as a “thoroughly flavorful feast of a play” by The Guardian, My English Persian Kitchen chronicles one woman's resettlement in England and then in Belfast after fleeing an abusive husband and her home country of Iran. Longing for her homeland, she turns to her mother’s recipes for solace and strength as she rebuilds both her life and her spirit.

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This one woman play features the live cooking of traditional Persian ash-e-reshteh onstage to bring audiences together through the communal nature of food and the joy of finding home.

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