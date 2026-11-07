My Elderly Father Is Having a Major Late-Life Crisis. I Can’t Let Him Go Down This Road.

Major sirens going off here.

Sign up for the SlatestMy father is 80, and, as far as I can tell, he is experiencing a late-life crisis. He just informed me that he intends to sell his house and, I am flabbergasted by what he plans to do with the proceeds.

Prudie, he thinks he’s going to launch a singing career! My mother passed away three years ago, and she was the only one who could have talked him out of something so insane. I know he’s going to flop and then I’ll be stuck with him moving in with me .

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Can you give me some advice on how to get him to see reason, or would it be better to gather my brothers, my uncle , and any other relatives and friends I can to stage an intervention? There’s a way you can address your stake in this without killing his dreams.

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“Hey Dad, I think it’s really great that you are pursuing your passion for singing. I want to let you know that you don’t need to sell the house to make this happen. We can set you up to share your talents on YouTube and TikTok, where you might find your audience, and there are also some great apps you can use at home instead of renting studio space. Can I help you with some of this?

It will free up a lot of time for music that would otherwise go to packing and putting the house on the market. ”