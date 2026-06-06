My daughter said her teeth felt strange. Then surgeons removed her jawbone

I just thought my daughter had a tooth coming in when she complained of discomfort, I had no idea what a scan would later reveal.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search. In May 2022, my daughter Emmy mentioned a few times that her bottom teeth felt strange.

As she was 8 years old at the time, I figured she must have a tooth coming through late and it was growing awkwardly. I looked inside her mouth and her gums looked swollen, which did concern me, but I was not overly alarmed. She was due for a dental cleaning so I booked an appointment at the dentist, figuring I would mention it to them.

At the appointment, the dental hygienist and the dentist both expressed concern too, so they took some X-rays and thought it might be an abscess. At the same time, I started to notice red marks on Emmy’s left cheek, as well as a few cold sores in her mouth. I thought the cold sores were due to a virus, and the red patches might be eczema.

A week after the X-rays, I took Emmy to see an oral surgeon, who also did not have a clear answer. He too believed it could be an abscess but wanted to do a biopsy for clarity. Of course, hearing the word"biopsy" automatically makes you think the worst. We tried to be optimistic and thought once her tooth was extracted, life would go on as normal.

Emmy’s tooth was extracted in early June and the biopsy was carried out. We did not really give it much thought after that, but when we returned to the oral surgeon’s office a few days later for the results, we could not believe what we heard. They let us know that Emmy had a tumor growing in her jaw, characterized by its spindle shape cells.

The oral surgeon had never come across a case like this, and it was so rare, he asked the pathologist to retest. At that point, they made it clear that the tumor was not cancerous. We clung on to that and still did not understand the gravity of what we were about to go through.

I started sharing our journey with friends and family on Facebook because people were so upset and concerned for Emmy, so it seemed like the easiest way to keep everyone informed. One of my husband’s friends saw my update and reached out, saying he had a cousin that happened to work in the oral surgery department at Boston Children’s Hospital.

He put us in touch with her, and she was able to get us in for an appointment with oral surgeon, Dr. Mark Green. Green explained that the odontogenic myxoma was essentially like Jello and extremely hard to remove because it falls apart when touched. And if you leave even one cell behind, you run the risk of reoccurrence. So, his approach was to remove and rebuild her lower left jaw over the course of several surgeries.

We were absolutely blown away, but his approach made total sense. It seemed like the only way to be sure that the whole myxoma was removed. Emmy was upset and worried, but I don’t think she fully grasped the gravity of the situation—my husband and I didn’t either. We just kept reiterating that she had an amazing surgical team and told her how brave she was.

We tried to keep her mind off the surgery as we did not want her to worry any more than she already was. By August 2022, just a few months after the symptoms started, Emmy was prepping for the first of many surgeries. They removed the myxoma, her lower left teeth and her jawbone, which also required them to severe and repair her main facial nerve.

A custom plate was inserted where her jaw previously was, holding the position until she was ready for jaw reconstruction surgery. Emmy was on a strict, liquid-only diet for weeks while her mouth healed. She was in a lot of pain at first, but when that began to subside, that’s when the extreme hunger set in. Milkshakes and yogurt only went so far, and she was desperate to eat something.

Prior to Thanksgiving 2022, it was time for Emmy’s second surgery. Surgeons used a cadaver bone in addition to bone harvested from her hip to reconstruct her jaw. Since we knew how hard the recovery would be, we had an early Thanksgiving celebration so Emmy did not miss out when she was back on a liquid-only diet.

In summer 2023, she was ready for the next surgery to implant four titanium posts into her jawbone, which would hold her future prosthesis. She went back in May 2024 to have tissue taken from the roof of her mouth and placed in her gums to build them back up. Now, Emmy is 12 years old and has a prosthetic that screws onto the titanium posts in her jaw.

It is just temporary though, as she will hopefully get something more permanent once she has finished growing. Emmy still has semiannual visits with her dental team and has annual scans to ensure the tumor has not returned. But hopefully she is done with surgery. It has been a long journey, and Emmy does suffer with anxiety, which I attribute to what she has gone through.

Overall, she is a well-adjusted pre-teen who loves music and being with friends. She absolutely adores food, and I think that is partly because she had to suffer through so many liquid diets in the past. Watching her go through that is any parent’s worst nightmare. We just went through the motions to get her through each stage of the process.

I had to put on a brave face for her so she didn’t get scared, and now when I look back, I wonder how I held it all together. I think my brain had to shut parts down in order to cope, but now I can acknowledge and deal with those emotions. Even after everything we have endured, we are grateful that Emmy is healthy and as whole as possible.

She is the bravest girl I know and I am just so glad the hard part is behind us. My message to other parents is to always pay attention to your child, especially if they say that something is not right. At first, we just thought Emmy had a tooth coming in, but we are so fortunate that we did not delay getting it checked. Rachel Bourque, 44, resides in New Hampshire with her husband and two daughters.

She has been documenting Emmy’s battle with odontogenic myxoma on social media to raise awareness for the rare diagnosis.





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