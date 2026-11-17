Karly Wrede and her daughter grew Bee Kind Slimes from a hobby into a business. They've now taught more than 130 families to do the same.

Karly Wrede's daughter started her own slime business. Courtesy of Karly WredeShe turned her hobby into Bee Kind Slimes and has hosted 50 birthday parties this year.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Karly Wrede, whose daughter created Bee Kind Slimes. It has been edited for length and clarity. Two years ago, my daughter Nora wanted to buy something. She asked my husband and me for money.

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We gave her a list of chores she could do, and she asked us if she couldSo she packed it all into a tote bag and startedin our neighborhood. We walked behind her. I was worried she wouldn't sell anything and thought we'd have to console her, but she came back 30 minutes later and had made $100.

Bee Kind SlimesAt first, people bought from her because she was a sweet little girl at their doorstep, but then she asked if she could. It kind of went from there - someone reached out and asked if we wanted to do a farmer's market; we got asked to do a holiday show; Nora started to sell her slime online, and she started doing birthday parties.

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Now we even teach other families how to start aWe've just sort of kept saying yes, and it's been amazing to see what she can do in two years. , but it goes bad if you let it sit for too long. After a farmers market or show, we spent a lot of time emptying containers, reactivating the slime, and putting it all back in.

I saw a collapsible charcuterie cart on Facebook Marketplace one day, and it gave us the idea to design a slime cart. Now we can wheel it in and out of , and it's more of an experience. Kids love picking their own slime color and can choose charms and fake sprinkles to mix in. Every slime is unique, which makes it really fun and less work for us.

Bee Kind Slimes is a part-time job for Nora at this point, involving making, packaging, and selling slime. Some days she takes the slime cart to back-to-back birthday parties. She's done this year. Right now, she works on the business about 15 hours a week, but during the holidays that will increase.

Karly Wrede's daughter goes to birthday parties with her slime. Courtesy of Karly Wrede To make the slime, we tried making batches in a KitchenAid mixer at first, but they didn't work well. We went through five mixers in the first year. Nora applied for a grant through the Masonand received it, so we used the funds to buy an industrial mixer.

Now she can make 10 times as much slime as she could in a small batch. She's still a kid, though. A big part of this is figuring out how to balance helping her learn and grow without burning her out, because this is something we get to do together for fun. Before she started the business, Nora got $10 in allowance a week.

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She'd instantly go to the store to buy a toy.. It's really made her think about what she wants to spend her money on, and be proactive about thinking about saving. Now there are times when she doesn't spend much, or any, of her allowance. I work for a nonprofit, and I also wanted to help her learn how to be generous, which she's been able to do in a variety of different ways.

Her confidence has also really grown. It's never really been about the slime for me. It's been about how I can teach her things she'll carry with her for the rest of her life. If this business is something that helps Nora in some way, be ready to be an adult, and helps her learn kindness, it's all worth it.

We were getting a dozen messages a week on social media from other moms asking how to start a slime business. I teach classes at my corporate job, and leading cohorts comes really naturally to me, so I put togetherSince April of this year, Nora and I have taught over 130 parents and their kids how to run their own slime businesses.

Two years ago, I was making slime with her on the kitchen counter, and it's really fun to think about how much the business has grown. We get to spend a lot of time together, and hopefully she wants to keep making slime.