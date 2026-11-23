Filmmaker Tim O’Donnell made a documentary about his family’s experience taking care of his dad. “As a culture we rightly celebrate that kind of devotion to family,” he writes. “But I’m increasingly uncomfortable with the way we romanticize it. When someone you love needs you, their needs become urgent. Yours become negotiable.

The author and his father at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston in 2011. I have a hard drive that holds 16 terabytes of my family's life.

I bought it on December 8, 2017, and over the years, it became the physical archive for nearly a decade of footage documenting my father's traumatic brain injury and my family's experience of caring for him. I’m a filmmaker, and the idea was to eventually make a documentary. I treated that drive like it contained something irreplaceable, because it did.

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I backed it up painstakingly, checked it obsessively, and whenever I traveled with it, I carried it in bubble wrap, acutely aware that a single accident could erase years of work and memories. The drive held thousands of hours of footage. My father in a coma at age 60. My mother becoming his full-time caregiver.

My dad learning to eat again, walk again and navigate a life he didn't recognize. Birthdays. Arguments. Hospital rooms.

Big losses. Small victories. The author, lower right corner, with his mom, dad, brother TJ and sisters Angela and Erin in a family photo taken in 1992. When I was 8, my dad taught me how to use a camera.

I filmed my brother’s wrestling matches, made home movies and knock-offs of popular films with friends. My first real job was as a high school art teacher and wrestling coach in Springfield, Massachusetts. I loved the job and the kids I got to work with. But I was required to get my master’s degree and somehow got into MassArt.

It was there that one of my professors, Helen Miranda Wilson, told me I was a filmmaker and just didn't know it yet. This was the first time an artist saw my videos as art. When I graduated, I left my teaching job, moved to Boston with the woman who would become my wife, and decided to try making films for a living.

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None of us really knew what a traumatic brain injury meant or what his life would look like afterward. I started filming him. As dark as it sounds, pointing a camera at my lifeless father felt like the only thing I could do. It gave me something to focus on, some small sense of control in a situation where I had none.

Looking through the viewfinder was also a kind of escape. I could see behind the camera instead of fully inhabiting this new reality.

Then, slowly, he began to hit some milestones. A blink. A word. A twitch of his arm.

Four weeks after that, he intentionally moved his arm for the first time. I began logging these moments, and eventually playing the footage back on my laptop for my dad when he became discouraged. Being a filmmaker allowed me to show him that he was making progress, even when he couldn't see it himself. Months turned into years.

The footage kept accumulating. What began as a way to cope became a film I felt I was born to make. The author's father, Tod O'Donnell, with a projected installation at the Doughboy Wrestling Club in Lowell, Mass. , in 2019.

But the project consumed me. At my worst, I was working on it as much as 14 hours a day, seven days a week. Making the film had become inseparable from processing what happened — what was still happening — to my dad and my family. And I knew it wasn’t healthy.

I considered destroying the hard drive holding all of it. My therapist made me stop working on the film completely for a month. When she first permitted me to return to it, I was allowed to work on it for 15 minutes a day.

Then slowly, carefully, we built up my tolerance from there. That experience helped me realize we are asking too much of family caregivers. We expect these people with no medical training to care for loved ones and to manage doctors, nurses, pharmacists and insurance companies while grieving so many losses. We have mistaken self-destruction for selflessness.

Of course, when my father was injured, we really had no choice. My mom carried the greatest burden, providing nearly round-the-clock support. She camped out at the hospital during my dad’s 70-day ICU and rehab stay. The next phase was retrofitting a new home for him and managing his appointments with a handful of healthcare providers — outpatient rehab and in-home services.

While my siblings and I tried to help, we weren’t prepared. But we all had our moments. Shaving his beard, helping him shower, supporting him emotionally and trying our best to keep our mom in good spirits and giving her breaks whenever we could. As a culture, we rightly celebrate that kind of devotion to family.

But I'm increasingly uncomfortable with the way we romanticize it. We call caregivers heroes. We praise their sacrifice.

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Then we send them home to quietly absorb the financial, physical and psychological cost of keeping another human being alive. The author's brother, TJ, with his dad, Tod O'Donnell, and a physical therapist at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston in 2011. , spent time in the homes of family caregivers, documenting their experiences.

I’ve seen mothers caring for a severely wounded child, a man stepping up to live with a friend after a severe stroke, a daughter craning her mom in and out of a bed after a brain injury. Their circumstances are wildly different than ours, but I've been struck by how often I recognize pieces of my family’s story in theirs. I've seen how easily a person's own needs can disappear when someone they love needs constant care.

Caregivers can tell you every medication, appointment and symptom of the person they care for. But ask about their own needs, and the answer often doesn't come as easily.

“When was the last time you slept through the night? ” I’d ask. I’d get a bewildered look. As if I were speaking a foreign language.

Being invited into these families' homes also changed the way I understand my own experience. For a long time, I thought my family simply hadn't figured out how to balance caregiving with the rest of our lives. Now I realize that imbalance is often built into caregiving itself. When someone you love needs you, their needs become urgent.

Yours become negotiable. Still I've witnessed extraordinary joy, humor and intimacy. Caregiving has offered me some of the most meaningful moments of my life. I see my mom in a new light.

My siblings are closer than ever before. I watched my dad relearn how to walk. Years later, I watched my own children take their first steps. Now, now 9 and 6, they instinctively reach for their grandfather when he becomes unsteady.

I wouldn't trade those experiences. But loving the person you care for doesn’t make you immune to burnout. Finding purpose in caregiving doesn’t mean you don't need a well-balanced life. And reaching your breaking point doesn’t mean you have failed the person you love.

I wish someone had told me that sooner. The most important thing my therapist taught me wasn't how to finish my film. It was that taking care of myself wasn't abandoning my dad. Fifteen years after my father’s injury, I still help care for him.

And I'm still learning to ask for help. The hard drive is still here. And so am I.After my wife's death, I learned that love takes many forms — sometimes where and when you least expect it Tim O’Donnell is a resident of Amesbury, Mass. , an Emmy-nominated filmmaker and co-founder of Pixela Films.

His work includes documenting family caregiver stories for Careforth. His film, "The House We Lived In", is currently streaming on PBS.