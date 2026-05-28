My Dad Is Threatening to Use His Knowledge of Real Estate to Hurt Us. I Have to Protect My Son.

I'm scared.

My narcissist dad has been in the real estate industry for 30-years. We’re in a fight about money and he’s threatening to use his knowledge to hurt me and my son.

He says he can put any of his properties in anyone else’s name if he wants, and he’s threatening to put them in my son’s name. That cannot possibly be true, can it? Even though he views this as a “gift” someday, the language he is using is extremely abusive and threatening. How can I protect my child and myself?

My dad knows my SNN, which is my biggest fear now. What your dad is doing is serious, and I would take some specific precautions to protect yourself. Generally speaking, transferring real estate titles usually requires signatures and paperwork and notarized documentation—it’s a whole process. If he decides to pass the property onto your child as a gift, that’s a different story.

But even then, he can’t secretly force your child to take on mortgage debt or other liabilities, and you would likely need to be involved since your child is presumably a minor. For what it’s worth, you can alsoAnd if he tries to use your Social Security number to put any legal obligations in your name? Well, that’s identity theft, and it’s a crime.

If you’re seriously worried about your dad stealing your identity, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself. Consider putting a security freeze on your credit with each of the three major credit bureaus:Finally, I would shut down the conversation.

“I’m not discussing finances or threats. If you want to talk respectfully, we can continue some other time. ” or “I’m choosing not to involve my child in adult financial matters. That boundary is firm.

” If he continues to push, tell him to email you. That way, you have everything in writing. It’s a shame that you have to worry about this, but with a firm boundary and a few precautions, you can at least protect yourself from the financial side of things. Please keep questions short , and don‘t submit the same question to multiple columns.

We are unable to edit or remove questions after publication. Use pseudonyms to maintain anonymity. Your submission may be used in other Slate advice columns and may be edited for publication. I’m at a crossroads in my career and could use some advice.

Currently, I’m in a role with Company A, which while not perfect is pretty good. The possibility for long-term growth is there and the benefits are great. The pay could use some work—I still live paycheck to paycheck despite a management role—but we get two small bumps annually. Bonuses are arbitrary and not goal or sales-based. Company B is trying to poach me, and





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