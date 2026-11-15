I can’t beat eggs anymore without trying to impress Billy Evans. I sometimes wish he were there beside me in the kitchen to say, “And that’s how you scramble eggs!”

A big deal has been made about how, in the movie “You Can See Everything,” Billy Evans takes egg-scrambling duty away from Elizabeth Holmes, his partner, because she’s doing it wrong.

I’ll admit, I can’t beat eggs anymore without trying to impress Billy Evans. I sometimes wish he were there beside me in the kitchen to say, “AndSome people claim that the egg scene was foreshadowing—that it showed Billy Evans’s manipulative and controlling side, and that Elizabeth Holmes was the true victim. Well, those people don’t get it. Turns out, Billy Evans simply knows how to beat the shit out of eggs to make them delicious.

Also read You Can See Everything Documentary Reveals Billy Evans and Nathan Fielder Altercations

You need the air in there. That’s important. So, I reached out. To my surprise, Billy Evans was happy to swing by for a cup of coffee.

“Are you grinding your beans correctly? ” he asked.

“You’ve got to do it in short bursts. You don’t just set the grinder for ten seconds and let it drone on. You do bursts—PRESS, PRESS, PRESS. Let the beans bang around, get abused a bit.

PRESS. They’ll think the grinding is over, but then—BANG, you put your finger back on that button and get them again. ” “It’s about the suffering,” he added.

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“The coffee tastes better when the beans suffer. ” He sniffed, and stared at me.

“Meanwhile, you’re boiling the water, right? ”“It’s about efficiency,” he continued.

“O.K. , wait a second—the little whistle cap thing that the steam passes through isn’t down! ” He sort of pushed me out of the way, then screamed, “OUCH! MOTHERFUCKER!

THIS HANDLE IS LIKE A BILLION FUCKING DEGREES! ”“You’re not using a sponge, are you? ” Billy Evans asked.

“You don’t want to use a clean, white sponge—the grounds will turn the sponge brown, and it’ll die a premature death. Then you’ll end up spending way more on sponges than necessary. Got it? O.K.

”“I’m pretty busy, since Elizabeth is in jail and all,” he said, loosening up.

“We had children right before we knew she’d be incarcerated for a decade or so, hoping that it’d make her seem human. That failed, so we tried the movie thing. Anyway, it’s hard to find the time . .

. . ”“You’re not just going to leave the spent coffee grounds out to stink this place up, are you? ”“Did you remove the old bag and forget to put a new bag in?

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” he asked me, accusatorially.

“There’s afor that, you know. What we do is keep bags in the bottom of the pail so, when you take one out, you can quickly grab a new one to avoid this sort of tragedy. ”Kindly, he opened the dishwasher to save me from washing his mug. It wasn’t good.

,’ ” he said, mocking me, I guess.

“Pro tip—put some cups on the bottom. When the water shoots around expecting to hit plates, it’ll hit cups instead. Changes the pattern, mixes it up. Everything will come out sparkling.

That’s just basic shit. ” The coffee had run through him. Before he left, he needed to pee. I pointed out the bathroom door.

He left it open while he unleashed an incredible stream of urine, speaking all the while.

“When you get out of the shower, do you hang your towel? ” he asked.

“If you leave it in a lump on the floor, it won’t dry properly and it will develop an odor. In a month or two, you’ll have to throw it out. Did you see my shower scene in the movie? Big surprise, right?

People focussed on the wrong thing though. No one noticed the towel. It was properly hung. ” ♦