After 12 years, I’m ready to find out who I can be without my longest-lasting relationship.

Growing up, I had two ambitions: to become famous and to fall in love. At 17, I figured out the perfect way to fuse both of my dreams: an interview series called where I’d invite celebrities on a date with me to a local chicken shop.

As it turns out, one of those goals was a lot easier to achieve than the other. After the school bell rang, boys did enter the picture and it became clear that I, small and awkward Amelia, was not someone they were interested in. I developed a strong sense of sarcasm to defend myself against their disinterest and occasional cruelty.

Also read Amelia Dimoldenberg Brought Her Chicken Shop Date Break-Up Tour to Metrograph

It worked: I was able to create a barrier that meant I couldn’t be hurt, but that also prevented anyone from getting through. I didn’t know it at the time, but this was the genesis of myI am now famous after spending the past decade interviewing my heroes and celebrity crushes. Billions of views and millions of subscribers later, an idea that started as a column in a youth publication has grown into quite the online sensation.

I have built a show and crafted a charmingly awkward unlucky-in-love persona that makes the series uniquely its own. But I have recently started to wonder if the show’s success is tethered to why I am still single. There’s an art to teasing a man, puncturing his ego, and reeling him in while keeping him strictly at arm’s length. I’ve always loved flirting — especially the kind where you’re a little bit mean.

I am playing a game entirely on my own terms, and only a few people I’ve interviewed have seen through it.was one of them.

“I don’t like games, Amelia,” he told me during one of my most viewed episodes oftrying to dismantle my persona. “But it’s fun! ” I smiled back.

“It’s fun for the person pulling the strings,” he replied. “I’m cutting them. ” For over a decade, those strings held me up, protecting me from revealing too much of myself. What would happen if I let them go?was changing around 18 months ago, when I had my first and then second panic attack ever in the space of a week.

Granted, the second one was at an insanely overstimulating karaoke bar called the K-Hole, but still, I knew something was up. I had stopped drinking at the time because I was trying to pinpoint exactly why I felt so unlike myself. All of my emotions felt so much more visceral; I figured that’s what happens when you cut out a sedative.

Advertisement

I had started seeing a therapist a few months earlier in the hope that they might provide an answer as to why I was feeling so flat, so low, so confused. The last time I felt like this, it led me to break up with a boyfriend. But now I was single, and unfortunately, I couldn’t pin this all to a man who was dragging me down. Naturally, questions started coming up around work.

I was at the helm of a job I had created for myself — I was in complete control of every aspect of it. For over ten years, I had assembled a show, a brand, an identity with such care and detail — how could it be something I wanted to free myself from? It became clear I was in a relationship more all-consuming and self-defining than any I’d be in previously.

But when a relationship must come to an end, your body might tell you first, then your brain. Then you just know. As the sadness hit me, a heartbroken montage of me crying in the shower, sitting at the end of my bed in a towel staring blankly at the wall, and lying on my mattress wanting it to swallow me up ensued. As with every breakup, every realization that a relationship has run its course, I felt torn.

On the one hand, I knew physically, viscerally, that the sun was setting on this chapter. But I also had to understand why I felt so compelled to move on and who I would be without it. When I started the show, part of me genuinely believed I could fall in love with someone on-camera.

Yes, really — the delusions of my career ambitions grew into a delusion that I might actually find the love of my life in a chicken shop. I wondered. I started this show when I was a teenager, so of course I’ve had crushes on guests.

I have gone through every emotion a 20-something woman might experience: fear that they might not like me back, overthinking if and how I should reach out to them again, wondering if they will be at the same glamorous awards show. My mother even has a shrine to my past dates, framed photos of us laid out in her home as if they were her actual sons-in-law.

There is a truth and realness to the show that has kept me at it for so long. At the same time, I know that even if it feels authentic to me, that does not make it real for everyone else. To actually date a guest would have been transgressive and implausible in this constructed reality.

Nevertheless, this belief has been what kept me going and I think kept the audience believing too. Now that the prophecy has gone unfulfilled, a new one must take shape. For over half my life, I have been tied to not only the concept but the persona, one I crafted at first because I thought it would make for a funnier, more unique conversation .

But recently, I have seen it more as a shield, a way to hide the real essence of me in case I wasn’t interesting enough. I remember filming the first episodes of the show, thinking there was no way I could do this if I didn’t have an exaggerated identity to perform.

When it comes to performance, it’s fair to say the girl nibbling on chicken nuggets and rolling her eyes isn’t a character so far removed from myself; I’m not Andy Serkis transforming into Gollum. I can be deadpan and sarcastic, I am not afraid of awkwardness, I am witty and charming . Yet as the years have gone on, it feels as if this persona has been causing a block.

Advertisement

I have had little room for the more sincere side of myself on the show, the grown-up I am now. I wanted to evolve but couldn’t see a way to shift the dynamic within the confines of the show.

For it to continue in perpetuity, I would have to sever a big part of myself — the innie and the outie, as it were — and as much as I loved my date with Ben Stiller, I’d rather my life weren’t comparable to an episode ofOver the years, social media has both distilled and amplified my persona and my attention to detail when it comes to my personal brand. It’s led to a type of success that has meant I now get recognized every time I leave the house.

“It’s the chicken-shop girl,” people either whisper to their friends or call at me from across the street. I have hosted the red carpet at the Oscars and played myself in thesequel, and Sir Paul McCartney knows who I am! I am truly living out my teenage dreams, but it would be dishonest to say it hasn’t affected the way I view myself — and warped the views of some of those around me. Having “Chicken!

” shouted at you in the street is both a blessing and a curse. When you are a child who desires fame, you are really a child who yearns for connection. I thought the more famous I became, the more likely it was someone would fall in love with me. If anything, playing a decadelong role of the serial dater has made my real dating life challenging.

People often meet you with a preconceived idea of who you are, their curiosity misplaced. I am so proud of my success, but it has isolated me in some ways. I work … a lot. Does that leave room for someone else to enter the picture?

Perhaps not. I also earn more money than the majority of men I meet, and that has been difficult to navigate. I have yet to find a man whose ego can sit proudly next to mine, but I know it’s possible. I now have a new ex — a relationship I am proud to say I’ve left lovingly and one I’ll cherish forever.

Like any past love,will accent and haunt my work and life as long as I live. And I’m so grateful for that. I’ve built narratives and worlds; I’ve told stories to audiences far beyond those I ever imagined. It is my love for storytelling that I will take with me in my work to come.

I always thought I would find the love of my life through the show without realizing that the love of my life might have been the show itself. I have created pop-culture moments I know will live on long after I’ve eaten my last nugget. But as daunting as it can be to end a relationship that has been so good to me, I want to leave before the party is over, before I start resenting it.

I was speaking to a school friend recently who was talking about the seismic shift one can feel reaching 30. We stop performing the identity of our 20s or simply start to understand we were performing in the first place. The coping mechanisms we teach ourselves — to fit in or stand out — begin to feel out of date.

I think this is what has been happening to me: I am outgrowing both the persona of my 20s and that ofSo now, a new, less greasy vision for my future is taking shape, and it feels both intimidating and liberating. Self-reflection accomplished, I am changing my ambitions from finding love and fame to realizing I do not need either of those things to complete me.

I no longer want to hold so tightly on to the puppet strings or to the persona I devised for myself as a teenager. I will excavate the inner computer-science scholar, the child who thought she wanted fame but really just craved connection, and make space for her to sit next to all of my many personas entering this next decade.

And if that honest pursuit fails … I could always produce a rom-com where I’ll star as myself and fall in love with the gorgeous lead actor. Dax Shepard Is Still Talking About His MarriageNew York