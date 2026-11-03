My Chemical Romance Manager Denies Lawsuit Caused Uniform Ban

My Chemical Romance manager claims the decision to stop wearing Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniforms at the Hollywood Bowl was made months ago, rejecting claims that the lawsuit forced the change.

My Chemical Romance manager David Schechter has formally denied allegations that the band ceased using Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders -inspired uniforms due to legal pressure, asserting that the decision was rooted in the original artistic concept of the tour. The declaration, filed on October 29, 2026, directly contradicts claims by the cheer squad that the band surrendered to a trademark lawsuit.

Original Plan Predates Legal Action

Schechter stated that the specific theatrical shows featuring the look-alike costumes were always intended to conclude with the final three performances at the Hollywood Bowl. He clarified that these concerts served as the grand finale for the band's 20th-anniversary rock opera, which celebrated the reissue of The Black Parade. The declaration emphasized that the entire structure of the tour was designed around this limited series of events long before any legal disputes arose.

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The manager noted that he learned of the objection from the Cowboys Cheerleaders only on October 22, 2026. This date was after the first performance of the finale series had already taken place. Consequently, he argued that the decision to end the specific stage presentation was not a reaction to the lawsuit but rather the execution of the pre-established artistic timeline.

Legal Arguments and Counterclaims

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders parent company, Pro Silver Star, initiated legal proceedings on October 23, 2026. The lawsuit alleged that the band's use of similar uniforms during the theatrical segment infringed upon trademark rights. The company claimed that audiences mistakenly believed the official cheer squad was performing on stage alongside the musicians.

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Pro Silver Star's legal team, led by attorney Matthew Byrnes, had requested a temporary restraining order to stop the band from wearing the costumes in subsequent shows. They argued that the visual similarity caused consumer confusion and damaged the brand's exclusive rights. The legal filing sought immediate intervention to prevent further alleged infringement during the remaining dates of the Hollywood Bowl residency.

Band's Position on Artistic Expression

My Chemical Romance had previously defended their actions by citing First Amendment protections for artistic expression. The band's lawyer at Ziffren Brittenham LLP, Matthew Byrnes, wrote to the cheerleaders' counsel stating that the legal petition for a restraining order was unnecessary. He confirmed that the band would not perform the remaining tour dates with the cheerleader costumes.

While the declaration frames the end of the costume usage as a planned conclusion, the legal team for the cheerleaders dismissed this explanation. They suggested that the band effectively waved the white flag in the face of the lawsuit. The opposing view maintains that the cessation of the costumes was a direct result of the legal threat rather than a coincidental end to the planned tour segment.

Resolution and Tour Implications

The legal conflict concluded with a joint motion filed by the cheerleaders and concert promoter Live Nation on November 2, 2026. Both parties agreed to dismiss the entire action from federal court. This settlement ended the dispute that had momentarily threatened to continue through further litigation after Live Nation attempted to transfer the case.

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Following the resolution, the band confirmed that the final two Hollywood Bowl performances on October 30 and 31, 2026, would revert to standard tour formats. These shows did not include the elaborate sets or the specific theatrical elements that featured the cheerleader characters. The remaining dates on the worldwide tour will also proceed without any reference to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders brand.

My Chemical Romance spent two years touring in support of the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade. The Hollywood Bowl events served as the climax of this celebration, presenting a satirical narrative involving a fictional country called the United States by Draag. The theatrical segment included a scene where performers armed with rifles engaged in a staged firefight.

The settlement ensures that the band can continue its worldwide tour without further legal entanglement regarding the costume designs. The dispute highlighted the complex intersection of trademark law and artistic parody in live entertainment. The outcome reaffirms the band's commitment to their original tour vision while avoiding prolonged legal battles over intellectual property rights.