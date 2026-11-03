My Chemical Romance, Benson Boone, Bad Bunny Top Nov 7 Billboard Charts

My Chemical Romance achieves historic longest climb to No. 1 on Billboard 200. Benson Boone, Bad Bunny, and Morgan Wallen secure major airplay victories on Nov 7 rankings.

On November 7, the latest Billboard music rankings reveal historic chart milestones for rock legends and pop superstars. My Chemical Romance achieved its first-ever number one album position, while Benson Boone and Bad Bunny secured significant airplay victories. Morgan Wallen also reached a historic peak on the country charts during this measurement period.

My Chemical Romance Historic Billboard 200 Victory

My Chemical Romance secured the number one spot on the Billboard 200 for the first time in its career. This achievement marks the band's first leader following the release of its 20th anniversary deluxe reissue. The victory rewrites the record for the longest time span between an album's initial release and its arrival at the top of the chart. This milestone highlights the enduring commercial power of the band's catalog after two decades.

Also read My Chemical Romance Scores First-Ever No. 1 on Albums Chart With The Black Parade

The band has previously enjoyed top 10 success, with two of those visits occurring most recently. These peaks were sparked by reissues, bringing their total number of top 10 appearances to four. The group reached number twenty previously, but this new debut at the summit represents a significant commercial resurgence. The reissue campaign has successfully driven streaming and sales numbers to unprecedented levels.

Bad Bunny Dominates Latin Airplay Simultaneously

Bad Bunny became the first artist in the 32-year history of the Latin Airplay chart to hold the number one, two, and three positions simultaneously. All three charting songs originate from his album released in August. This triple dominance demonstrates an unprecedented level of listener engagement across his latest releases.

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The number one song, "BbY WOW" featuring Judeline and rusowsky, maintained its top position for a third consecutive week. The number two track, "Ahí" featuring Drake, dipped slightly after holding the charge for just one week. Meanwhile, "Alguien Que Te Amaba" climbed to a new career-high at number three. This simultaneous chart presence solidifies his current market dominance in the Latin music sector.

Benson Boone Breaks Top 10 Records

Benson Boone achieved his first top 10 entry on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. His song "Babydoll" represents a major career breakthrough for the Welsh pop artist. This performance indicates a significant expansion of his international fanbase beyond previous peaks.

Additionally, "Babydoll" became Boone's first number one hit on the Pop Airplay chart. The track was originally released in 2018 but gained viral traction earlier this year. It previously reached the top three on the Global 200 in April. In October, it became his first top 10 hit on the Hot 100, reaching number ten before this recent surge.

Morgan Wallen Sets Country Airplay Records

Morgan Wallen reached number one on the Country Airplay chart with the song "Been by Now." This victory makes him the first artist to record at least four leaders over three total and consecutive years. He previously achieved four leaders in 2024 and five in 2025. This streak highlights his consistent dominance in the country music radio format.

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In the Gospel Airplay sector, the group Jordan achieved a number one hit with "You Chose Me." This is their second leader on the chart, following their first hit in 1995 with "This Is How We Do It." Jimmy Jordan, the group's frontman, tops a long list of successful Gospel artists. The data reflects a diverse range of successes across multiple genres during this week.