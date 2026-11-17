She owes me an apology.

Sign up for the SlatestI never thought I’d be the kind of bride whose wedding caused a ton of unnecessary family drama, but here we are.

My brother has been dating the same girl for almost a year, and prior to my wedding, we didn’t have any issues and hung out one-on-one several times. She wasn’t one of my bridesmaids, so I didn’t see her and my brother until after the ceremony, and I was shocked by what I saw. She was wearing a white dress!

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It wasn’t the same shade of white as mine and was more of a cream color, but I was still horrified and angry. I didn’t confront her but did confront my brother during the reception. He played dumb and said it “wasn’t even that white” and acted like I was being overdramatic.

Even worse, he tried to justify her behavior by reminding me that she was born in another country with a culture that is pretty different from ours, and that not wearing white to a wedding just might not be a thing in her culture. I walked away and barely talked to either of them during the reception. It’s now two weeks after the wedding, and I believe I deserve an apology she refuses to give me.

I texted her directly, and she said exactly what my brother had: that she didn’t know that wearing white to a wedding is a huge faux pas here and an insult to the bride. I called her out on this because she’s lived here since her early teens, watches reality TV, and has never done anything else indicating a lack of knowledge about etiquette here.

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I told her I thought she was lying about her ignorance , but that if she was going to lie, she at least needed to apologize for making a mistake and embarrassing me on such an important day. I’ve continued to talk to my brother about this, but he thinks I need to drop it .

Any ideas about how to move forward? I don’t want this to ruin my relationship with my brother , but I don’t know how to make him realize what a big deal this is to me. Please help! Join the club!

Someone wore a white dress to my wedding, too. I actually think the rule against doing this is not as universally known and embraced as it once was. And I am buying the lack of cultural familiarity excuse a little more than you are. Now, that said, a kind and reasonable person who was called out for making this faux pas would be happy to say, “Oh no, I’m so sorry I wasn’t aware.

How embarrassing,” and the fact that your brother’s girlfriend wouldn’t do that doesn’t reflect very well on her. I can’t say I understand what her goal could have possibly been when she chose a white dress. If she’s very attractive, she would be very attractive in any color.

It’s not as if wearing white meant people actually thought she was the bride and sent her to the middle of the dance floor to do a first dance with all eyes on her. And hot pink could have also elicited extra attention, if that’s what she was after! Her response to your complaint does suggest an “I do whatever I want and I don’t care about how it affects others” mentality.

It’s perfectly reasonable to put a note in your mental HR file about her and conclude that she failed to meet expectations when it comes to being gracious. You can use this information to decide how you want to interact with her going forward—for example, maybe you don’t want to be a bridesmaid for her if, God forbid, she and your brother get married, and she asks.

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Maybe you’ll pass on family trips that would include spending a lot of time with her. And if you’re the person in the family who coordinates holiday pajamas or outfits for photo shoots, mentally prepare for her to refuse to get with the program. But then close the file and move on with your life, because obsessing over this is taking away from your enjoyment of what should be a happy time in your life!

If the worst interpretation of her behavior—that she was determined to take away from your special moment—is accurate, you’re absolutely letting her win. Please keep questions short , and don’t submit the same question to multiple columns. We are unable to edit or remove questions after publication. Use pseudonyms to maintain anonymity.

Your submission may be used in other Slate advice columns and may be edited for publication. I am a gay man who grew up in an intolerant religious family and spent years denying who I really was, even going so far as to convince myself that I would get “better” if I married a woman. I had been married to “Nina” for three years before I met “Rick” and realized I could no longer live a lie.

Rick and I had been seeing each other for six months before I finally sat Nina down and told her the truth. She burst into tears, windmilled me, and said she never wanted to see me again. We quickly divorced and went our separate ways. At the end of that exchange, say something like, “I have been meaning to tell you, every day I wish I could help you out as you set up the morning snacks.

But I fell down some stairs and hurt my knee a while ago, and now I’m afraid to walk downstairs carrying stuff. It makes me feel like an asshole! ” They will probably say, “Oh, don’t even worry about it! ” and you can respond, “OK, I was probably overthinking.

But it’s always great to chat with you. I hope you like the cookies, and I’ll see you in the newWe got married about 3½ years ago. We shared our wedding photographer’s picture files with our family. My grandmother-in-law misplaced the files and instead of asking for help ended up printing off two that she took at the wedding.

One of them is lovely, and it’s sweet, as she took the picture. The other is of the bridal party at the ceremony. It is an OK but not great picture,Only Slate Plus members can gift Slate stories.