My Boyfriend Wants Me to Shut Up. I’m Thinking He May Be Right.

He doesn’t care, and he’s not really listening. I actually kind of love it.

Recently, I returned home from brunch with friends and told my boyfriend about a flight of pretty flavored coffees one of my brunchmates ordered. Neither of us drinks coffee regularly, but the display was so eye-catching, I found it fun to observe.

He let me finish, but gave me a very familiar look and said my name in a way that made it easy to predict what was going to emerge.

“You don’t care about this and you’re not really listening, right? ” I said, already knowing the answer.

“Bingo,” Drew responded. I filed the topic away as one to share with other friends, or post on my current social media platform of choice, Substack Notes. It was part of a long and growing list of conversation topics he considers too minute to discuss. The first few times he essentially told me to shut up, I was offended.

Your life partner is the person you’re supposed to share everything with, right? Isn’t that the point of being in a long-term relationship? He’s the man I got lost in conversation with on our first date in January 2012, even though we both thought of it beforehand as a dinner between professional colleagues. Two hours later, when the staff politely but firmly told us they were closing, we were still trading life stories.

He knew, from the beginning, that I like to talk. But over the years, his tolerance for my exuberant chatting has waned . His refusals initially made me question the solidity of our relationship. If I couldn’t tell Drew every thought passing through my mind, whether trivial or profound, was he the right person to spend the rest of my life with?

By contrast, my ex-girlfriend Kiki, who I had the longest and most serious relationship with prior to Drew, was just as much of a talker as I am. With her, no detail was too minute, no story too convoluted. When we did an Instagram Live in early 2023, we riffed for an hour and a half, jumping from pop culture to our dating history and far beyond.

“Do you remember spotting Nicole Richie at the Tasti D-Lite on Second Avenue? ” “How relatable was that episode ofOur all-over-the-place conversation was deeply insular and surely hard to follow, but we didn’t mind. It was an ADHD person’s dream discussion. We knew each other so well we didn’t have to worry that talking over the other person would come across as rude.

Whether because of our gender, because we were both attuned to emotion, or because we both had equally active, lit-up brains that allowed us to think faster than we talked, there was a shorthand between us that made me feel like I could tell her anything without being judged. A few months after the Instagram Live, Kiki died, leaving me with a hole in my heart and social life.

We were both curious, obsessive people who didn’t mind endless barrages of texts and emails. I told her about the daily small, silly things that happened as well as larger struggles, and she did the same. We didn’t always need a solution or profound response—sending the message to someone who cared was the entire point. The loss of this connection was profound.

The only thing that’s helped is to engage in lively, frenetic conversations with other loved ones. Drew is just not one of them. While some people consider their spouse or partner their “best friend,” I don’t think of Drew that way. My best friends have always been women, the kind who I can—and do—tell everything to, from details about sex, dating, work, and infertility to more recent experiences around menopause, motherhood, and caregiving for aging parents.

Drew doesn’t have that same need to analyze and dissect his life, whereas sharing my life with my friends—and in writing, with the world—has always been how I’ve coped. Recently, I’ve become more empathetic to Drew’s perspective. He goes to an office five days a week and is surrounded by adults talking about work.

I’m with our 1-year-old daughter, listening to children’s musician Laurie Berkner, going to library story times, or gabbing about our kids’ eating and sleeping habits with other parents at Montessori playgroup. When he gets home, I often word-vomit onto him about the latest political outrage or my day’s minor but annoying frustrations.

I sometimes add a “Tell Drew” section to my daily to-do list so I don’t forget things that weren’t important enough to text him about but that I want him to know. He’s told me he does want to listen, but that the speed, volume, and breadth of what I share feels too intense when he first walks in the door.

“Pace yourself, Rachel,” he said the other night. Drew and I have many common interests, but also many stark differences in how we approach the world. I write confessional essays; he makes abstract art. I say things like, “Sometimes I wish we’d met in our 20s instead of our mid-30s and could’ve spent more of our lives together.

” That concept is totally foreign to him. I analyze my past intently, as part of my work and because that’s just how my brain operates, while he’s focused firmly on the present and future.

Just as he only reads my essays because I send them to him and would never seek out a memoir when literary fiction exists, he’s not the target audience for most of my stories, especially if they don’t have a point, as he likes to remind me.

“Why are you telling me this? ” he’ll ask me, and, in my head, my answer is usually, “Why not? ” I don’t feel like I need a direct point except to convey a thought or memory. I’ve been heartened to know I’m not the only woman whose partner wants them to shut up .

There are plenty ofby women in the same boat, and queries about what to do when you have a boyfriend who thinks you talk too much (although it’s not always women who are deemed too talkative—on a subreddit for partners of people with ADHD, a husband My situation is different from some people who’ve faced this problem, though. I don’t worry about us becoming like thewhose husband told her after she’d woken up in a good mood, “I think you’ve tripled your word count for the day.

” There’s a difference between being rude and being honest, and I don’t think being upfront about a general preference for a certain type of conversation means a couple is doomed. Drew doesn’t stare at his phone or play video games while I’m talking, like one redditor.

I’d much rather he be upfront with me about his feelings than hide them and silently resent me, and I’d argue that if you think someone is, most people are in relationships where one person speaks “noticeably more,” which can cause tension. The less verbal person “may feel flooded and overwhelmed and sometimes controlled or dominated. ” I would never want to intentionally do that to Drew, especially when he’s made his wishes very clear.

Nor do I want him to be endlessly bored or tune out what I’m saying just so I can hear myself talk. Instead, what’s worked for me is to recognize that we have competing needs and desires around what we talk about and how.

When we go out, I bring up the handful of topics I know we both care about: art, music, movies, and books, or, occasionally, a wild news story with a headline I’m convinced will be ridiculous enough to get a laugh out of him. At a recent dinner, he shared his theories of what makes “good” art, some of which I agreed with, some of which I didn’t. We had a lively debate that lasted us through dessert.

I like the way his mind works, even though it’s trained to focus more on high-level discussions than things he deems trivial. If Drew never wanted to hear what I had to say, about anything, I’d be concerned about our longevity as a couple. He asks me how my day has gone, and genuinely wants to know the answer. He cares about my feelings, just not every stray thought or observation.

And whenever I really need him, he’s there for me, like when I became my mom’s caregiver and had to abruptly get up to speed on her healthcare and housing, or during my grandfather’s challenging final months, when I was constantly on the verge of tears. He opened his arms and said, “Go ahead, cry. ” I’ve even told him many times, “You seem to know me better than I know myself.

” Maybe Drew and I are proof that you can be deeply in love, committed, and enjoy your partner’s company, while also having a need for discussion that vastly differs from theirs. Lest you think this means Drew is not “the one” for me, he, in fact, is—even if he doesn’t meet 100 percent of my needs all the time.

The lie that our romantic partner needs to also be our best friend puts a heavy burden on a couple if they don’t fit that model. Entwined with the myth of a soulmate is the notion that that person should be your sounding board and confidante in all matters, along with your lover and life partner. That’s a huge job for anyone to live up to. Lately, I’ve started being more judicious with what I tell him.

Celebrity news, like my ire at learning that Gwen Stefani, or small personal dramas I’ll likely be over by the next day, I save for group chats or friend hangouts, or throw them online. This feels less like censoring myself and more like sorting my sharing into buckets—this one for my moms-group friends, this one for fellow dementia caregiver pals, this one to send as a voice memo to a friend who’s known me for decades.

Parceling out my speech has made me appreciate the conversations we do have, whether they’re whispered before bed or while we’re sitting on our respective sides of the couch while we fast-forward through commercials. Of course, I sometimes fail to gauge his interest level. When a mutual friend of ours texted me that she had checked outon her kid’s library card because she didn’t have one of her own, I thought it was hilarious. Drew, not so much.

“Why are you filling my brain with useless knowledge? ” he asked as we cuddled in bed late at night. My answer seemed obvious to me.

“Because I thought you’d think it was as funny as I did. ” To him, it wasn’t just unfunny, but pointless. I was half joking when I said, “I want an open relationship, but for talking. I need a talking partner I can call from 9–10 at night and share all these little jokes and stories you don’t want to hear. ”





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