'My blood pressure went through the roof': Gee reacts to $2.2B wealth exodus from King County

Discover the reasons behind the $2.2B wealth exodus in King County and its impact on the local economy.

A recent report found that King County lost more than 68,000 taxpayers in 2023, which resulted in a net loss of $2.2 billion in adjusted gross income.

Many of the wealthy residents in King County have reportedly moved to either Snohomish or Pierce Counties due to the cheaper housing costs. , “Wealthy King County residents leave with billions as lower-income newcomers arrive,” which caught his attention, but didn’t explain the whole problem.

“My blood pressure went through the roof when I saw this, and I said, ‘Here we go,’ because this has been the narrative,” Gee said. “But then I dug into it. I get what they did with the headline, but here’s what I want to remind y’all of: Do you remember gentrification? Where folks on the block couldn’t afford the property taxes anymore.

So a whole bunch of people in the Central District had to go away.

“They had to move to Kent, Auburn, or Tacoma, because people couldn’t afford to stay in the Central District,” he continued. “It was 97% Black in the 70s, now it’s less than 10%. It happened, so here we are today, there are a lot of people being priced out of King County, and they’re going to Pierce or Snohomish County.

” Zuckerberg's $300M superyacht passes through Seattle's Ballard locks right when Meta cuts 1,400 local jobs 'Everything has to be on the table': Seattle Public Schools superintendent says closures still possible to fix $87M deficit 'They stood by and did nothing': Attorney for family of teen killed at Gas Works Park says lawsuit forced city to act Ursula noted that the median home price in King County is nearly $860,000, while in Pierce County, it’s about $580,000. She wondered what would happen to the housing prices in both Pierce and Snohomish counties with the mass wealth exodus heading anywhere but King County.

“Well, they’ll go up. I just don’t know about necessarily right now,” Gee said.

“This happened in 2022 and 2023, and I can tell you that in Pierce County, houses, as far as going up in price, have trickled. They have not gone up as fast as many think. The story needs to be, and I’m glad that they talked about the layoffs . We talked about 1,400 people from Meta being laid off, and what this is going to mean.

“Maybe prices go up, but the story is this: We will see what is going to happen over the next two to three years,” he continued. “People talking about property taxes, income tax, all that stuff for the rich, the millionaires, and all those things. If we continue losing jobs in this way, then the landscape of how Seattle looks is going to be different.

” ‘It’s such a dumb argument’: Curley urges Mayor Wilson to activate security cameras for FIFA World CupHarger: Seattle removed the Aurora Avenue planters and installed barriers a driver can pass right through. The pimps and prostitutes were back by Thursday night. We may get to vote on Washington's new millionaires' tax this November, and now, Governor Bob Ferguson is making a promise.

‘That’s just so abhorrent to me’: Former King County sheriff says city has failed Aurora, but arresting sex workers is first step After 95 shootings in two years along Aurora Avenue, former King County Sheriff John Urquhart said arresting sex workers is the first step. Why 45 is the new 50: The updated playbook for colon cancer screenings Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market. WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission.

When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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