Luna Moore thought she was doing the responsible thing by taking an Uber.

She and her best friend, Emily Normandin-Parker, had been enjoying the last weeks of summer in August 2023, drinking at a bar in Southern California, and neither intended to get behind the wheel.

But while traveling home along the freeway, Moore became nauseous — in part, she said, because their Uber driver, a man named Vu Tran, was repeatedly swerving between lanes. A photo of Emily Normandin-Parker appears on her memorial program at her parents’ home in Seattle, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

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Rather than finding a safe place to pull over, Tran stopped on a triangular stretch of pavement separating the freeway from an exit ramp, ordered the women out of his vehicle, and demanded a $300 cleaning fee, Moore recalled. Stranded along the dark highway, Normandin-Parker began walking away in search of help. Moore said she tried to follow her friend, but Tran blocked her path.

“He stood directly between me and Emily, and he was screaming in my face,” Moore told The Post. Fearing their confrontation could turn physical, Moore frantically took down Tran’s payment information, hoping to appease him long enough to go after her friend. By then, Normandin-Parker had made her way into traffic, where she was struck and killed by another vehicle. She was 23.

In the nearly three years that followed, Moore not only had to grapple with the loss of her best friend but was made to revisit some of the darkest moments of her own life. Normandin-Parker’s parents pursued wrongful-death claims against Uber and Tran, while Moore brought her own claims for damages. The claims were handled together, with Moore also serving as a witness in the parents’ case.

But it’s the inappropriately invasive way Moore was questioned during the legal battle that she takes most issue with. She told The Post she faced detailed questions from defense attorneys not just about the alcohol she had drunk that night, but inappropriate questions about her childhood medical history, what she was wearing that night and her experience of sexual abuse when she was 16.

Uber denied questioning Moore during the arbitration hearing and told The Post that lawyers independently retained by Tran were responsible for the invasive questioning. However, a deposition transcript reviewed by The Post shows that Uber’s attorneys questioned Moore about her mental health and how she paid for her medication, revisiting some topics previously raised by the driver’s counsel. And attorneys who have battled Uber say Moore’s experience is not an isolated complaint.

Lawyers told The Post that passengers seeking compensation for physical injuries sustained in ordinary car crashes and those involved inhave also faced sweeping demands for medical records, questions about childhood trauma and scrutiny of their drinking habits — even when they weren’t behind the wheel. Plaintiffs’ attorneys claim the tactics are designed to undermine their clients’ credibility and make pursuing legal action against the multibillion-dollar company so emotionally and financially exhausting that some may abandon their claims altogether.

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The allegations compound revelations in an August New York Times investigation into Uber’s treatment of sexual assault survivors, with attorneys telling The Post that similar tactics are employed even in lawsuits that have nothing to do withKen Parker and Carol Normandin hold their dog, Trooper, and a photo of their late daughter, Emily, in Seattle, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

“We take any claims about personal injury, wrongful death, or sexual assault very seriously,” Katie Waitzman, Uber’s chief deputy general counsel, told The Post. “At the same time, we have a responsibility to defend our company through a legal process that fairly looks at the claims and evidence on both sides.

”Luna Moore, who was awarded $300,000 in a civil arbitration earlier this year, and Normandin-Parker’s parents, who received $40 million, said that no amount of money could undo the emotional toll of the legal battle. Moore, who says she’s been in regular therapy for PTSD since the fatal ride, still has nightmares about what she might have done to save her friend, part of which was amplified during a roughly nine-hour deposition in which Uber’s attorneys subjected her to a grueling examination of her own life.

“They spent an obscene amount of time asking me what Emily and I were wearing that night,” she recalled. She said attorneys even attempted to challenge her recollection of the fatal ride based on her inability to remember the brand name of an anti-anxiety medication she had taken as a child.the details and causes of every depressive episode I have ever had, one of which was caused by being raped at the age of 16,” she said.

Perhaps most devastating, Moore recalled being asked what she could have done differently to prevent Emily’s death.

“Of course the questioning made those feelings worse, on some level,” Moore said of her survivor’s guilt. “The reason that they ask those things is that they want to break your spirit so that you give up and stop fighting against them. ” Uber expressed its sympathies to Normandin-Parker’s family but said it believes the arbitrator was wrong to hold the company legally responsible for her death.

The invasive questioning extends to routine car accidents, according to California attorney Brooke Soliz Bremmer, who has litigated against Uber in dozens of injury-related cases. She said passengers have faced questions she believes have little bearing on their injuries — even in crashes involving other drivers.

“My client was not driving the car, and they’re asking whether or not my client had anything to drink,” she told The Post. Bremmer, who has also represented sexual assault survivors, believes the tactics are intended to put prospective plaintiffs on notice that their entire personal histories could be scrutinized if they take legal action.

“Uber is trying to essentially put women and men, but mostly women, on trial in their deposition room,” she said. “If you’re demanding a woman’s therapy records all the way back to childhood, that isn’t discovery. It’s absolute intimidation. ” Attorney Alex Boris, who has also represented clients in Uber injury cases, described similarly sweeping demands for psychiatric records and medication histories, even when passengers weren’t making separate claims for psychological injuries.

Boris claimed Uber’s requests for medical records frequently lack time limits, forcing plaintiffs’ attorneys to fight the demands. He also accused the company of prolonging arbitration proceedings, adding time and expense to cases brought by injured passengers. Uber said examining medical histories is standard practice and helps determine which injuries were actually caused by the incident.

“When Uber is asked to compensate someone for an injury or loss, we are entitled to examine evidence about what caused it and the damages attributable to it,” Waitzman said. “Every time Uber’s legal team asked me an inane question, I didn’t feel the urge to back down — I felt the desire to fight back harder,” she said..

Her father, Ken Parker, told “Good Morning America” in September that Uber wanted the award to remain confidential and proposed a non-disparagement agreement carrying a $10 million penalty for speaking negatively about the company. Uber acknowledged that confidentiality was discussed but said it was ultimately not pursued. In civil litigation, defendants have a legitimate right to investigate whether prior injuries, medical conditions, or traumatic experiences contributed to the harm for which a plaintiff seeks compensation.

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But legal experts say the process can morph into a “fishing expedition” when requests become excessively sweeping or have little apparent connection to the claims.

“It seems like a strategic way to impose cost, to impose burden, to take advantage of the fact that a lot of these victims are not going to know what’s permissible discovery and what’s not,” Maria Glover, a Georgetown University law professor who studies complex litigation, told The Post. Plaintiffs may face additional legal expenses and delays fighting demands for deeply personal records — all while recovering from the very incidents that prompted their lawsuits.

Nowhere have Uber’s discovery tactics attracted more scrutiny than in its sprawling sexual assault litigation.

“Uber uses discovery to dig into the most painful moments of a survivor’s life,” Sarah London, co-lead counsel in the federal Uber sexual assault multidistrict litigation, told The Post. “It has sought years of medical records, therapy notes and psychiatric records looking for prior assaults, childhood abuse and mental health history, and it has deposed survivors’ parents, spouses, exes, former work colleagues, and therapists.

” “This is a company that tells its own drivers sexual violence is never the survivor’s fault, then puts survivors’ entire lives on trial,” London said. Uber said it is focused on defending its safety practices, not scrutinizing survivors’ personal histories, and stressed that it offers support regardless of whether survivors pursue legal action.

“Being survivor-centered and participating in the legal process are not mutually exclusive,” Waitzman said.of passenger Brianna Mensing, and attorneys leading the litigation accused Uber of “dragging her personal history into the courtroom and using it to suggest she was not worthy of belief. ” In May 2025, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Cisneros found that Uber’s sweeping requests for medical records and documentation of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and even family trauma at any point before or after the alleged assaults were overly broad.

Uber stressed that courts oversee discovery and pointed to allegedly fabricated ride receipts and other potentially fraudulent claims as reasons for detailed scrutiny.

“Unfortunately, fake claims make it harder for legitimate claimants to have their cases resolved fairly, while undermining confidence in the legal system,” Waitzman said. Three years after Emily’s death, Moore has given up drinking, moved into her own apartment and is pursuing her ambitions as an author, artist and book editor. But she said every milestone is tinged with the knowledge that her best friend will never get to experience the same.

“It would be a beautiful feel-good story to say I’m motivated by my own internal strength. I’m not,” Moore said. She is determined to help people impacted by Uber find justice. When she broke down crying during her deposition, Moore recalled, one of Uber’s attorneys asked, “I’m sorry you’re upset.

Would you like a break to cry? ”“We’re not taking a break.

Next question. ” A photo of Emily Normandin-Parker appears on her memorial program at her parents' home in Seattle, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. Emily Normandin-Parker and Luna Moore appear in connection with an Uber $40 million settlement. Ken Parker and Carol Normandin hold their dog, Trooper, and a photo of their late daughter, Emily, in Seattle, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

Emily Normandin-Parker and Luna Moore are pictured Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, regarding Uber's $40 million settlement. Emily Normandin-Parker and Luna Moore appear in connection with an Uber $40 million settlement on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.