The ultimate winter comfort meal.

This 5-ingredient stuffed shells recipe uses a surprising cheese for a quick, flavorful twist on tradition. Growing up, I was lucky to have a family that sat down together at dinner every night and enjoyed home-cooked meals.

When I moved out on my own, I naturally asked my mom for all my favorite recipes so I could recreate them and have a little taste of home wherever I was.are also some of the absolute easiest. Sure, half the time, there isn’t actually a written recipe to follow—my mom is the kind of person who just tosses whatever is left in the fridge into her However, the recipes we do have written down all look pretty much the same: no measurements, no cook times, and no oven temperatures.

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So it’s a good thing most are five ingredients or less. —egg noodles, tomato soup, and bacon—is a staple when I need something quick, easy, and cheap. But another family favorite is perfect when you want a hearty, comforting meal: my aunt’s famous stuffed shells.aren’t all that hard to make. They might take some time to prep and be a bit costly, thanks to all the cheese you have to grate by hand.

However, my aunt’s secret ingredient will save you timeInstead of the traditional filling of ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella, my aunt uses one cheese with incredible flavor that melts super soft in the center: Longhorn-style Colby. Longhorn-style cheese is defined by its long, round shape. Beyond its shape, the yellow Colby has the same mild flavor and melting characteristics as any Colby. Longhorn Colby is softer than Cheddar, so it shreds really easily.

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Because it melts so well, you’ll often find it in recipes for. When used for stuffed pasta, it has a different flavor profile than the Italian cheese-stuffed shells you might be used to, but in my family, it’s famous for being surprisingly delicious. If you’re ready to try something new with stuffed shells, here’s my aunt’s easy recipe. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Cook pasta shells in boiling water according to package instructions. Drain and place shells on a baking sheet to cool. Combine marinara sauce and cooked ground beef in a separate bowl until well mixed; set aside.