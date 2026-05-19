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My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Poster Unveiled, Debuting Exclusively on HBO Max

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My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Poster Unveiled, Debuting Exclusively on HBO Max
My Adventures With Superman Season 3Cyborg SupermanLex Luthor
📆5/19/2026 4:10 PM
📰bleedingcool
37 sec. here / 11 min. at publisher
📊News: 49% · Publisher: 69%

A sneak peek into the upcoming season, showcasing Cyborg Superman and Lex Luthor as the central characters, along with the introduction of Superboy.

Check out a new poster for Adult Swim 's My Adventures with Superman Season 3, debuting on HBO Max across Europe beginning on June 14th. My Adventures with Superman Season 3 premieres on HBO Max across Europe on June 14, one day after its Adult Swim debut.

Season 3 tackles a fresh take on Reign of the Supermen, with Cyborg Superman front and center from the start. Superboy joins My Adventures with Superman in Season 3, with Darren Criss voicing a more layered 90s-inspired take. Lex Luthor drives a huge part of Season 3, while a Green Lantern update teases Jessica Cruz and a possible spinoff.

(MAWS) makes its debut as part of Adult Swim's "Toonami" block on Saturday, June 13th at midnight ET/PT, we've got some good news to pass along to fans in Europe – and something cool for all of us. The third season of the hit animated series will debut on HBO Max across Europe beginning on June 14th, and we've got a pretty cool key art poster to make it official..

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bleedingcool /  🏆 20. in US

My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Cyborg Superman Lex Luthor Superboy Green Lantern Jessica Cruz Adult Swim HBO Max June 14Th

 

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