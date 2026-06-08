My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Gets a New Clip

A new clip from the third season of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman has been released, showcasing Jimmy Olsen pitching Kent Farm. Showrunner Jake Wyatt teases the season's storyline, including Superboy's bigger role and Lex Luthor's major impact. The series draws inspiration from Reign of the Supermen and Dragon Ball Z.

Jimmy Olsen pitches Kent Farm in a new clip from the third season of Adult Swim 's My Adventures with Superman. Showrunner Jake Wyatt teases Superboy 's bigger role, Lex Luthor 's major impact, and a Green Lantern update tied to the MAWS world.

IGN Live's Ishmael Sahid previews Jimmy's Season 3 journey, while discussing Cyborg Superman, Superboy, and more. The animated series draws from Reign of the Supermen in a fresh way, according to Wyatt. The show's take on Superman is inspired by Dragon Ball Z, and the Green Lantern character is influenced by a different part of the Toonami block. In Season 3, Clark has become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins, while Lois is not ready to settle down.

Jimmy has evolved from a freelance photographer to a celebrity journalist, but is still intimidated by Kara Zor-El's romantic attentions. The found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. The series will premiere on Adult Swim on June 13th at midnight ET/PT, and on HBO Max across Europe on June 14th





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My Adventures With Superman Adult Swim Season 3 Jimmy Olsen Kent Farm Jake Wyatt Superboy Lex Luthor Green Lantern Reign Of The Supermen Dragon Ball Z

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