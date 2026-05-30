My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Clip Teases Kryptonian Clone Twist, Inspired by Reign of the Supermen

Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman Season 3 premieres June 13, featuring Cyborg Superman, Superboy, and a Kryptonian clone storyline. Creator Jake Wyatt discusses the inspiration from Reign of the Supermen and the season's themes of hope vs. fear.

Adult Swim has released a new clip for My Adventures with Superman Season 3 , teasing a major Kryptonian clone twist. The season is set to premiere on June 13 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, with a later release on HBO Max in Europe.

The clip and recent comments from series creator Jake Wyatt reveal that the season draws inspiration from the classic 1993 comic storyline Reign of the Supermen, but with a fresh take.

'We're digesting Reign of the Supermen. We're Cyborg Superman right out the gate,' Wyatt said, confirming that Cyborg Superman, also known as Hank Henshaw, will be a central antagonist.

However, fans should not expect a direct adaptation.

'It's not gonna be a retread of the comics, but we did make all the writers read the comics,' Wyatt explained. 'It's less about Death and more about, What's a Superman? The fun thing about Reign of the Supermen is that it's all these impostors who have the same power set but different values.

' This season will explore the concept of Kryptonian clones, with Superboy joining the cast. Voiced by Darren Criss, this version of Superboy is inspired by the 90s leather-jacket sporting iteration. Wyatt noted that Superboy has been adjusted to be more relevant to the characters and will embody the tension between hope in the present and fear in the future. He described Superboy as the writers and artists favorite character this season, hinting at a more complex arc.

Lex Luthor also looms large, driving the action with his fear-based worldview.

'Lex is all fear all the time. He's the character who most embodies that concept in the season,' Wyatt said.

Additionally, Jessica Cruz of the Green Lantern Corps will make a brief cameo, as the team is in pre-production on a Green Lantern animated series. Wyatt noted that the Superman series is heavily inspired by anime like Dragon Ball Z, and the upcoming Green Lantern show will take cues from a different part of the Toonami block. Season 3 finds Clark Kent fully embracing his role as Superman and his Kryptonian heritage, ready to settle down with Lois Lane.

However, Lois, now a star reporter for the Daily Planet, is not ready to settle. Jimmy Olsen has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist but is intimidated by the romantic attentions of Kara Zor-El, who is trying to find her place on Earth. The season promises action, comedy, and romance as the found family confronts powerful new enemies that challenge Superman and threaten their future. The central question is whether they can save their tomorrow before it destroys today.

The series stars Jack Quaid as Clark Kent/Superman, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmael Sahid as Jimmy Olsen. My Adventures with Superman Season 3 airs on Adult Swim starting June 13





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