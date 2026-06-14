My Adventures with Superman Returns for Season 3 with "Into the New World"

Adult Swim's animated series My Adventures with Superman premieres its third season with the episode "Into the New World." The season draws inspiration from the "Reign of the Supermen" comic arc, featuring characters such as Cyborg Superman, Superboy, and Lex Luthor. The premiere includes Halloween chaos, Kara's crush on Jimmy, a new ally for Superman, and Bizarro trouble. Showrunner Jake Wyatt discusses how the season reimagines the comic premise for a modern audience, emphasizing themes of hope versus fear. New characters like Jessica Cruz make cameo appearances, and the series continues its blend of action, comedy, and romance as Clark and Lois navigate their evolving roles.

Adult Swim 's animated series My Adventures with Superman returns tonight for its third season. Here's a look at S03E01:"Into the New World.

" My Adventures with Superman returns tonight on Adult Swim, and S03E01 “Into the New World” kicks off Season 3. The Season 3 premiere teases Halloween chaos, Kara’s crush on Jimmy, a new Superman ally, and Bizarro trouble. New My Adventures with Superman previews include the official trailer, sneak peeks, and Adult Swim’s latest episode teases. Showrunner Jake Wyatt says Season 3 draws from Reign of the Supermen, with Cyborg Superman, Superboy, and Lex in play.

makes its return tonight for its third season as part of Adult Swim's"Toonami" block. To help set the mood, we have an updated preview for S03E01:"Into the New World" to share, including a look at the official overview and sneak peeks released so far.

In addition, we have the official trailer, a look at the new season opener, and some insights from Wyatt regarding what's to come:My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Episode 1:"Into the New World" – Lois and her dad ruin Halloween; Kara likes Jimmy; Superman makes a friend; the gang has a Bizarre adventure. :"We're digesting Reign of the Supermen. We're Cyborg Superman right out the gate," Wyatt shared, with a look at Cyborg Superman, aka Hank Henshaw, released.

But fan shouldn't expect an adaptation of the 1993 storyline that saw a number of folks looking to claim the Superman mantle after the Man of Steel died.

"It's not gonna be a retread of the comics, but we did make all the writers read the comics," Wyatt shared, adding that it's more about,"What would we do with that premise now? It's less 'Death ' and more about, 'What's a Superman?

' The fun thing about 'Reign of the Supermen' is that it's all these impostors who have the same power set but different values. "and inspired by the leather-jacket sporting version from the 90s. "So Superboy's been adjusted to be more relevant to all of our characters, and then he is going to embody the tension between hope in the present and fear in the future….

He was the writers' and the artists' favorite character for the season, and we're going to complicate him a bit over the course of it.

""The future is coming always for all of us, no matter what. Whether you face that with fear or hope or courage, and how, it determines a lot about you," Wyatt noted.

"Lex is all fear all the time. He's the character who most embodies that concept in the season, and he's driving it —the action thread, anyway.

": Jessica Cruz will be making a quick cameo this season, with Wyatt noting that they are in pre-production on the animated series and are waiting for an official green light:"We are just about to ship our first episode to Korea for animation, so it's gonna be a minute," he added. "Our take on Superman is very obviously inspired by Dragon Ball Z, among other things; there's a lot of anime influence.

Lantern is inspired by a very different part of the same Toonami block. It'll be really clear once we start dropping promos, what part of the Toonami block inspired our Green Lantern show. We're not subtle,In Season 3, Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins – he's ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet's star reporter, is NOT.

Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he's still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El , who's trying to find her place on Earth. In our latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow–before it destroys today?

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. In this week's SNL Separation Anxiety, Kenan Thompson offers the latest edition of"The Rundown," and Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon talk SNL UK. We know the Kennedy Center Board filed that Donald Trump's name had been removed. But are we the only ones who want to see it for ourselves?

Check out the images of the Disney+ and Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 team at Spring Studios in Tribeca for the Season 2 world premiere. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, the House of Svengoolie rolls out the 1999 cult classic Idle Hands! Here's our preview... From what The Walking Dead: Dead City's social media is telling us, Negan stuck around NYC to get in on the Knicks/NBA Finals excitement.

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke shared a look at his first pitch for the series, which explains why he was deserving of the job.

"In this week's SNL Separation Anxiety, Kenan Thompson offers the latest edition of"The Rundown," and Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon talk SNL UK. We know the Kennedy Center Board filed that Donald Trump's name had been removed. But are we the only ones who want to see it for ourselves? Check out the images of the Disney+ and Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 team at Spring Studios in Tribeca for the Season 2 world premiere.

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, the House of Svengoolie rolls out the 1999 cult classic Idle Hands! Here's our preview... From what The Walking Dead: Dead City's social media is telling us, Negan stuck around NYC to get in on the Knicks/NBA Finals excitement.





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My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Premiere Adult Swim Toonami Reign Of The Supermen

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