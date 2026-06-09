My 5-Year-Old Told Us What Grandpa Did to Him. Now My Husband Wants My Parents Out of Our Lives.

I don't think it will happen again.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years—so today we’re diving into the archives of Care and Feeding to share classic parenting letters with our readers.

I have two sons, 3 and 5 years old. My parents watch them one or two days a week while my husband and I work. Recently, my 5-year old told us something that happened at his grandparents’ house. He said grandpa hit him on the bottom.

My son can be difficult: He does not like rules, hates to be told no, and can terrorize his brother. He is also prone to hitting us when he doesn’t get his way. We are against hitting our children, but I was spanked as a child and do not feel like I was abused.

I confronted my dad, and he said that he did give our son a little spank—he feels horrible about it and said it will never happen again. I am OK with this: I know my son can be difficult to control, and I’ve been tempted to spank him myself. My husband, on the other hand, has flown off the handle. He says my parents should be happy he didn’t call the police and refuses to let them watch the kids.

This has torn my family apart. My parents are upset and miss my kids, the kids miss their grandparents, and we have to pay for extra day care and are struggling to find after-school care. I feel this is an overreaction, but my husband says that I’m not trying to protect our kids and I’m not supporting him.

I have suggested that we seek help in dealing with our son’s behavior, but my husband is against it—he thinks this will cause our son to feel there is something wrong with him. He says that everyone he’s spoken to would do the same thing. I love my parents and appreciate everything that they have done for us in the past. Is my husband justified in this or is this an overreaction?

I can understand why your husband is upset. You both, as parents, have agreed on no spanking as a policy. What your father did isn’t like breaking the no-sugar rule with a lollipop, the sort of indulgence you’d expect from a grandparent. It’s a violation.

You agree with your husband that your father was in the wrong. The challenge is how to move beyond this. Your father’s contrition satisfies you. Have you asked your husband whether breaking off relations with your family is the only way he can imagine this being satisfactorily resolved?

If that’s how he feels, then all the mitigating factors—your kid can try even your patience; your father has promised this will never happen again—don’t matter. You may think he’s overreacting , but they’re his children. I hope at least that you can all spend time together; perhaps your husband will be reminded that he can, indeed, trust his in-laws with your children.

Because the key, I think, is to focus not on what this break with the family is costing you but what it’s costing your kids. They miss their grandparents, and their grandparents miss them. Your father inflicted one kind of pain on your son; your husband’s response to that is inflicting another kind. Maybe if your husband heard it framed thus, he’d be willing to work toward restoring peace in the family.

Good luck. Please keep questions short , and don‘t submit the same question to multiple columns. We are unable to edit or remove questions after publication. Use pseudonyms to maintain anonymity.

Your submission may be used in other Slate advice columns and may be edited for publication. I have two very young children with severe developmental disabilities who will need lifelong care. They are sweet, lovely, funny small people, and everyone in our extended family has rallied around us and visits often to support us in looking after them.

Everyone, that is, except my brother, who has seen them twice for a few hours each time and never calls or emails. When my daughter was hospitalized for epilepsy, he called my mother to ream her out for not telling him how serious their genetic condition was, as it affectedAdvertisement Recently we redid our wills and had to decide who we wished to be guardians of our kids if something were to happen to both my husband and me.

Because of the physical strength needed to care for the kids, we decided it wouldn’t be right to ask the grandparents to take that on when my husband and I each have a brother. My brother-in-law is a great guy and agreed to be first in line, but our attorney suggested we name a second guardian just in case.

I thought that since my brother and his wife are financially well-off, plan to have kids, and are at heart the sort of people you’d expect to rise to the occasion in such a dreadful scenario, he would say yes. He said no, and gave no reason other than “we’re not comfortable with it. ” At this point, I really want nothing further to do with him.

Taking care of my children and giving them a good life has become such a big part of who I am now that I don’t feel I can have a relationship with someone who doesn’t want to be around them. He texted me to wish me happy birthday, and I just deleted it. Is it worth keeping up the appearance of a relationship? Or is it OK to simply ghost him until he apologizes for his coldhearted behavior?

There are two separate issues here, I think. One is that your brother is extremely selfish and completely uninterested in your children and apparently you, and that’s extremely frustrating and unfortunate. You may or may not care enough about him at this point to try to get an apology or even seek to attain civility at family events.

You are the only person who can answer that, but you are under no obligation to interact with him in any way.our children who will need a high level of support as adults and for the rest of their lives, the thing we need more than anything else is … complete honesty. He certainly gave you that. He doesn’t want to do it. He told you so.

He doesn’t feel about them the way you do. HeFind a secondary guardian who will agree fully and also, please, make sure these conversations include some very serious estate planning to do the best you can to make financial provision for their care. You have a lawyer walking you through this, so I highly doubt this has not occurred to you. My 11-year-old daughter wants to do the Master Cleanse with her friends.

You know, the lemon juice/cayenne pepper/maple syrup thing that Beyoncé did that one time. We’ve always been big about bodily autonomy, but somehow I did not envision this being the first time we would butt heads over it. Is this a “harmless experiment” I should tolerate for 48 hours or a “no”? No. Absolutely not.

If she were 15, it might be a good “knock yourself out, kiddo, you’re going to feel like trash” lesson, but there’s no earth on which an 11-year-old should be subsisting on that nonsense for 48 hours. It’s a no from me. I would also 100 percent narc this plan out to her friends’ parents because prepubescent children should not be messing with their bodies like this.

Go ahead, bePresent her with the reams of medical literature that explain, increasingly impatiently, that your liver is the ultimate Master Cleanse and that all you are doing is peeing out water your body would really prefer to hang on to. Please keep a very close eye on her, as well as her friend group, and make sure she’s eating adequately and her weight remains stable.

It may be helpful to have her pediatrician talk to her about how much her body needs those “puppy fat” reserves to fuel the unbelievable physical work of puberty she’s unconsciously gearing up for. I would also suggest to her teacher that it might be wise to have a registered dietitian visit their class and talk about the importance of food and exercise and balance. No Master Cleanse. Not happening.

You cannot force an 11-year-old to eat, but this is a time to hike up your pants and talk her down with parental authority. Please keep me posted. My partner and I are having a sudden wedding. There’s no pregnancy or otherwise forced factor in this—it’s a choice we’re making for each other, and we’re very pleased with it.

The problem is my in-laws. My parents and I developed strong boundaries as I transitioned to adulthood, but my partner and her parents did not, and





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